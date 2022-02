Results, schedules for area college, prep teams

COLLEGE BASEBALL

RECENT SCORES

UAM (2-3)

• Feb. 1 at West Alabama, won 5-1

• Feb. 8 vs. West Alabama, won 12-11

• Feb. 11 vs. Central Missouri, at Houston, lost 9-4

• Feb. 12 vs. Augustana (S.D.), at Houston, lost 13-4

• Feb. 13 vs. Maryville (Mo.), at Houston, lost 12-2

UAPB (0-0)

• First game today at Univ. of New Orleans, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

LAST THREE GAMES

UAPB MEN (6-20, 4-9 SWAC)

• Feb. 7 vs. Jackson State, lost 60-47

• Feb. 12 at Alabama State, won 75-70

• Feb. 14 at Alabama A&M, lost 74-69

UAPB WOMEN (9-10, 5-4 SWAC)

• Feb. 7 vs. Jackson State, lost 69-55

• Feb. 12 at Alabama State, lost 90-81

• Feb. 14 at Alabama A&M, lost 56-50

UAM MEN (10-13, 6-11 Great American)

• Feb. 10 vs. East Central (Okla.), won 80-69

• Feb. 12 vs. SE Oklahoma State, won 78-69

• Feb. 14 at Southern Arkansas, lost 71-55

UAM WOMEN (0-23, 0-16 Great American)

• Feb. 10 vs. East Central (Okla.), lost 75-53

• Feb. 12 vs. SE Oklahoma State, lost 80-61

• Feb. 14 at Arkansas Tech, lost 93-61

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

MEN'S STANDINGS

Team;Conf.;Over.

Southern;10-3;15-10

Texas Southern;9-4;11-11

Alcorn State;9-4;10-15

Florida A&M;8-5;10-14

Grambling State;8-5;10-15

Jackson State;6-7;8-16

Alabama A&M;6-7;7-16

Prairie View A&M;6-7;6-15

Bethune-Cookman;5-8;7-18

Alabama State;5-8;6-19

UAPB;4-9;6-20

Miss. Valley State;2-11;2-21

WOMEN'S STANDINGS

Team;Conf.;Over.

Jackson State;13-0;15-6

Alabama State;9-4;10-12

Prairie View A&M;8-5;11-13

Alabama A&M;8-5;10-13

Southern;8-5;10-14

Texas Southern;8-5;8-12

Grambling State;7-6;10-14

UAPB;6-7;10-13

Bethune-Cookman;4-9;5-17

Florida A&M;4-9;3-20

Miss. Valley State;2-11;3-18

Alcorn State;1-12;2-18

GREAT AMERICAN CONFERENCE

MEN'S STANDINGS

Team;Conf.;Over.

Oklahoma Baptist;14-4;17-7

SE Oklahoma State;12-4;17-5

NW Oklahoma State;12-6;17-7

Southern Nazarene;12-6;17-7

Henderson State;11-7;15-9

Southern Arkansas;11-7;15-9

SW Oklahoma State;8-9;9-13

East Central (Okla.);6-10;8-14

UAM;6-11;10-13

Arkansas Tech;6-11;9-14

Ouachita Baptist;3-14;5-18

Harding;3-15;5-19

WOMEN'S STANDINGS

Team;Conf.;Over.

SW Oklahoma State;16-2;22-4

Harding;13-5;17-6

Southern Nazarene;12-6;17-8

Arkansas Tech;10-8;13-9

East Central (Okla.);10-8;13-9

Henderson State;9-9;14-10

NW Oklahoma State;9-9;13-11

Oklahoma Baptist;8-10;12-12

SE Oklahoma State;8-10;10-14

Southern Arkansas;6-11;11-12

Ouachita Baptist;6-12;8-14

UAM;0-17;0-23

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

RECENT SCORES

UAPB (0-4)

• Feb. 11 at Northwestern State, lost 4-0

• Feb. 12 vs. Tenn.-Martin, at Natchitoches, La., lost 9-0

• Feb. 12 vs Tenn.-Chattanooga, at Natchitoches, La., lost 17-0

• Feb. 13 vs. Baylor, at Natchitoches, La., lost 10-0

UAM (5-5)

• Feb. 11 vs. NW Missouri State, lost 6-4

• Feb. 11 vs. Emporia (Kan.) State, won 5-1

• Feb. 12 vs. Harding, lost 11-9

• Feb. 13 vs. Missouri Western State, won 6-2

• Feb. 13 vs. Lincoln Univ. of Missouri, won 7-5

• Feb. 13 vs. Lincoln Univ. of Missouri, won 12-3

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

BOYS STANDINGS

5A-South Conference

Team;Conf.;Over.

Pine Bluff;11-0;17-6

Hot Springs Lakeside;9-2;17-5

Lake Hamilton;8-3;18-6

Hot Springs High;7-5;13-12

Sheridan;3-7;13-10

White Hall;3-7;8-14

El Dorado;1-9;3-15

Texarkana;0-9;0-13

Conference 4A-8

Team;Conf.;Over.

Magnolia;13-0;22-0

Watson Chapel;11-2;17-8

Monticello;9-4;12-11

Camden Fairview;8-5;14-8

Crossett;5-8;10-15

Star City;3-10;5-17

Warren;2-10;3-16

Hamburg;0-12;3-18

GIRLS STANDINGS

5A-South Conference

Team;Conf.;Over.

Lake Hamilton;11-0;22-2

Hot Springs Lakeside;9-2;15-7

El Dorado;7-4;14-6

Sheridan;5-5;9-10

Texarkana;4-6;12-7

White Hall;3-6;7-13

Pine Bluff;3-7;3-9

Hot Springs High;0-12;4-19

Conference 4A-8

Team;Conf.;Over.

Magnolia;13-0;19-4

Star City;11-2;20-6

Camden Fairview;9-4;15-7

Hamburg;7-6;12-11

Watson Chapel;5-8;5-19

Monticello;2-9;2-17

Warren;2-8;5-13

Crossett;0-11;0-20

SCHEDULE

SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, Feb. 18

College baseball

Andre Dawson Classic at New Orleans: UAPB at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

College softball

Lincoln Univ. of Missouri tournament: UAPB at Lincoln, noon; vs. Harris-Stowe State (Mo.), 2 p.m.

UAM at Texas-Tyler, 5 p.m.

Prep basketball

Hot Springs Lakeside at Pine Bluff (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

Watson Chapel at Monticello (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

White Hall at El Dorado (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, Feb. 19

College baseball

SW Oklahoma State at UAM (DH), noon

Andre Dawson Classic at New Orleans: UAPB vs. Prairie View A&M, 1 p.m.

College basketball

UAM at Southern Nazarene (women and men), 1 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at UAPB (women and men), 3 p.m.

College softball

Lincoln Univ. of Missouri tournament: UAPB at Lincoln, noon; vs. Harris-Stowe State, 2 p.m.

UAM at Texas-Tyler (DH), noon

SUNDAY, Feb. 20

College baseball

SW Oklahoma State at UAM, noon

Andre Dawson Classic at New Orleans: UAPB vs. Grambling State, 3 p.m.

MONDAY, Feb. 21

College basketball

Texas Southern at UAPB (women and men), 5:30 p.m.

SW Oklahoma State at UAM (women and men), 5:30 p.m.

Prep basketball

Lake Hamilton at Pine Bluff (girls and boys), 5 p.m.

TUESDAY, Feb. 22

College baseball

UAPB at Mississippi State, time TBA

Union (Tenn.) Univ. at UAM, 2 p.m.

Prep basketball

Pine Bluff at Texarkana (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

Lake Hamilton at White Hall (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, Feb. 24

College basketball

UAM at Harding (women and men), 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, Feb. 25

College baseball

UAPB at Arkansas State, time TBA

UAM at NW Oklahoma State (DH), 2 p.m.

College softball

Michelle Short Memorial Classic at Central Arkansas: UAPB at Central Arkansas, 1 p.m.; vs. New Orleans, 5 p.m.

NW Oklahoma State at UAM (DH), noon

Prep basketball

White Hall at Sheridan (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, Feb. 26

College baseball

UAPB at Arkansas State, time TBA

UAM at NW Oklahoma State, 1 p.m.

College basketball

Ouachita Baptist at UAM (women and men), 2 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State at UAPB (women and men), 3 p.m.

College softball

Michelle Short Memorial Classic: UAPB vs. Mo.-Kansas City, 9:30 a.m.; vs. New Orleans, 11:30 a.m.

NW Oklahoma State at UAM, noon

SUNDAY, Feb. 27

College baseball

UAPB at Arkansas State, time TBA