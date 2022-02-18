Rick Lee's Oaklawn selections and analysis First post -- 1 p.m.

LEE'S LOCK Wayakin in the eighth

BEST BET Shackleford County in the sixth

LONG SHOT She's Hamazing in the first

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 3-9 (33.3%)

MEET 76-241 (31.6%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice***plenty to like

**things to like*educated guess

1 Purse $35,000, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $40,000

SHE'S HAMAZING** showed speed after a poor break from the gate when finishing third in an encouraging debut, and she has recorded two subsequent breezes and improves with the racing experience. SATET made a gradual gain to seventh when competing against better in her first race, and she is switching to the stable's go-to rider David Cabrera. DANCIN N THEPULPIT finished second at this level in a solid debut effort, and she is back in a maiden-claimer after a disappointing race against maiden allowance rivals.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 She's HamazingBorelGonzalez6-1

2 SatetCabreraMoquett5-1

9 Dancin N ThepulpitHarrCates3-1

3 Lori's EyesVazquezMartin4-1

1 Gramercy ParkSantanaOrtiz6-1

7 Sober SundayDe La CruzPetalino12-1

10 Gold StrategyWalesHornsby15-1

6 Flirtatious SmileTohillMartin6-1

5 Half ScoutBaileyCline15-1

8 On a ShoestringGarciaDixon20-1

2 Purse $32,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $16,000

TOWN CHAMP*** has won five of nine races at Oaklawn, including a game win just three weeks back, and the veteran should be able to control the pace in this field. WIN WITH PRIDE won at today's claiming price last summer at Saratoga, and he has trained well locally since a second-place finish at Belmont. STORM ADVISORY finished with energy when hitting the wire two lengths behind the top selection, but he was a decisive winner three races back at Belmont.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 Town ChampFrancoMcKnight5-2

3 Win With PrideVazquezBroberg7-2

2 Storm AdvisoryArrietaContreras4-1

4 Firery TaleSantanaMatthews9-2

8 Hooked a GoodwinDe La CruzPuhl20-1

6 Gita's LadContrerasBecker12-1

7 FutileCabreraVance8-1

1 CabotQuinonezMilligan12-1

5 RampageCourtMatthews10-1

3 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $30,000

UNCAPTURED DREAM** is an unraced gelding with a speedy pedigree who has been showing speed in morning breezes since July, and he represents the winning stable of trainer Scott Becker. BEEASY set a contested pace and held on well in an improved third-place finish, and the lightly raced sprinter switches to high percentage rider Joel Rosario. POPSTER was beaten a neck at big odds in his most recent race, and he is wearing blinkers for the first time.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Uncaptured DreamContrerasBecker6-1

10 BeeasyRosarioAsmussen2-1

5 PopsterTorresSmith5-2

8 SkylineHiraldoMilligan10-1

1 Wild AppealCourtMartin6-1

9 PikachuQuinonezMilligan10-1

6 Tiger MoonSantanaVillafranco15-1

7 Pioneer BobDe La CruzMcBride15-1

2 Classic ShineHarrDonaldson15-1

3 Johnny RodTohillVon Hemel20-1

4 Purse $25,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $10,000

VIOLENT PASS*** competed well at a much higher level in Kentucky, and he has speed and is also a winner at Oaklawn. RUBIGINOUS finished second at this condition only two races back, and he is half of a powerful entry with the top selection. SHANGHAI SILVER showed ability in his first two races at Remington, and after three poor races for a different stable he is back working well for a new barn.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Violent PassCohenDiodoro2-1

1a RubiginousCohenDiodoro2-1

3 Shanghai SilverContrerasMorse5-1

6 Rift ValleyCabreraOrtiz7-2

9 SonnyisnotsofunnyHiraldoDeville5-2

2 My DominatorWalesRiecken20-1

7 Hard to ParkHarrCline8-1

5 FunandfunnyBaileyLoy30-1

10 Whata Show OffJordanLitfin20-1

8 Papa StarCourtStuart20-1

4 Trail DriverTohillFrazee30-1

5 Purse $30,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $30,000

TWICE THE PRICE*** was forwardly placed in a clear second-place sprint finish at LRC, and the California shipper has worked well at Oaklawn and has proven two-turn ability. PREGAME earned a strong Beyer figure at the distance last season at Keeneland, and he is dropping in class and stretching out after a race he likely needed. MY FAVORITE UNCLE has finished in the money in four of his past seven races, and he does have the best of trainer-rider teams.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Twice the PriceTorresHollendorfer7-2

9 PregameVazquezMoquett9-2

3 My Favorite UncleRosarioAsmussen3-1

8 Blame GeorgeCohenBroberg5-1

4 Uncle Mo's CatFrancoPotts8-1

10 Mo HeatJordanMurphy6-1

6 MiniconjouQuinonezMilligan20-1

2 JedrekHarrZito10-1

7 Chisholm TrailHiraldoHawley15-1

5 Prince of EarlCanchariChleborad20-1

6 Purse $25,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

SHACKLEFORD COUNTY*** holds a clear talent advantage in this field, and she is dropping to the lowest price of her career for new and winning trainer Aidan Green. COULD YOU contested an honest pace before tiring in a return from a layoff, and she is taking a drop in class and figures a threat for new connections. MIDNIGHT KARMA has been on the bench since August, but she is an exceptionally quick mare running for a barn that wins at big prices.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 Shackleford CountyMedellinGreen3-1

2 Could YouGonzalezMason5-1

3 Midnight KarmaVazquezPrather15-1

9 Honey ParadeCohenBroberg4-1

5 Fables Love AffairLopezWilliams8-1

10 Diva de KelaArrietaFires7-2

8 Lady MagnaDe La CruzJansen6-1

4 Mary AliceQuinonezMilligan20-1

7 Isabelle's JoyCabreraLitfin15-1

1 DaringBaileyPuhl20-1

1a ArrowsphereBaileyPuhl20-1

7 Purse $42,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-old fillies, maiden claiming $50,000

HARTLEY** has a strong foundation of works dating back to Sept. 11, and she represents winning California connections and may have landed in a soft spot. DISTORTED SECRETS had to overcome a slow start in an encouraging third-place debut, and she is adding blinkers for a high percentage second-time starter stable. CAMARDERIE earned competitive figures in three races last fall in Kentucky, and she is on Lasix for the first time and is dropping into a maiden claimer for the first time.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 HartleyPereiraD'Amato10-1

12 Distorted SecretsGerouxCasse3-1

3 CamaraderieArrietaPeitz8-1

1 Royal BonusQuinonezWitt10-1

11 Big JavaBaileyPuhich10-1

9 ZmudaContrerasHiles4-1

8 Miss Yum YumCabreraHollendorfer5-1

5 FightingtemptationVazquezCalhoun8-1

7 Hot Tub HottieCohenBroberg12-1

13 Sure Wasn't MeVazquezMoquett8-1

10 ArgumentalTohillMcBride15-1

4 Texas LexusHiraldoHobby12-1

6 TizmissbettyCanchariBrennan15-1

8 Purse $100,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

WAYAKIN**** was narrowly defeated by next-out graded stake-placed sprinter Snow House in his last race at Churchill, and he has two months of powerful works since arriving in Hot Springs. MESA MOON finished third behind an odds-on winner in his first start at the meeting, and the talented Oklahoma-bred has competitive Beyer figures and drew well. SAFFA'S DAY was a clear winner in his return from a layoff of nine months, and he was claimed by a sharp stable and has the class and ability to move up and win.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 WayakinSantanaMaker7-2

10 Mesa MoonGonzalezYoung6-1

4 Saffa's DayGerouxAmescua5-1

7 A C ExpresswayRosarioCasse3-1

3 Majestic WestGarciaBauer5-1

9 OutasiteArrietaCox6-1

6 League of LegendsCourtFires10-1

2 Lock UpContrerasLukas12-1

1 IncorruptibleBaileyHolthus15-1

8 DeflaterHarrCline20-1

9 Purse $29,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

DERBY CODE** was a four-time winner in 2021, and he finished third in his return from a freshening and figures to be rallying behind a contentious early pace. CAPTURE THE GLORY used his sprinter's speed to advantage in a decisive two-turn victory last month, and he recorded a bullet subsequent work and seems poised for another big try. BRICE was a clear winner at this same level only two races back, but he exits a lackluster effort and is unlikely to offer any kind of value.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 Derby CodeCanchariRobertson5-1

10 Capture the GloryArrietaSchultz10-1

7 BriceCabreraHollendorfer3-1

4 V.I.P. WhoLopezWilliams12-1

11 Hardly a SecretCohenDiodoro4-1

9 Venture ForthVazquezVillafranco8-1

12 Rye HumorContrerasMorse6-1

6 Go for SherrieDe La CruzContreras12-1

3 Carl GHiraldoMcKnight10-1

5 Heirloom KittenTohillMartin15-1

1 SkyscannerQuinonezHolthus20-1

14 Indian GulchGerouxVan Berg8-1

13 California SwingCourtAshauer15-1

8 King FordHarrDixon20-1