RIVER VALLEY REPORT: Young Southside girls making strides

The budding youth movement on the South side of Fort Smith has been bolstered by strong senior leadership.

"This has been a group of girls that have been down and now they've seen if now build back up," Fort Smith Southside coach Robert Brunk said. "They've been a part of that. They've been a good group in that they've watched younger kids play when they're not playing. They've handled that well. They've been good leaders. They've stayed ready."

That was no more evident than Tuesday night. Senior post player Addi Branham played the final four minutes of the first quarter and sparked the Lady Mavericks with four baskets to wipe out an early deficit and help lead Southside to a 53-49 win over Springdale.

"It was a big one," Brunk said. "It was our second conference win of the year. We played well. We played with the lead and held on. That's a lot of growth for a bunch of young kids."

Southside led 31-28 at the half and scored the first 16 points of the third quarter before Springdale scored with 36 seconds left.

"We only turned the ball over three times in the third quarter," Brunk said. "We were getting shots off every possession. Then, defensively, they didn't score until under a minute was left so we played our best quarter of defense. Everything came together in the third quarter, and we had really good possessions on both ends."

Sophomores Mikayla Tampus and Sierra Smith scored 11 points each with Tampus scoring three buckets in the third quarter. Smith and junior Tinsley Freeman swished 3-pointers in the key quarter.

Branham also had two rebounds, a blocked shot and forced a turnover in that first quarter and finished with 10 points with a basket in the third-quarter run.

Included in Branham's first quarter scoring was a bucket off an offensive rebound, and three strong buckets inside. The last one was a left-handed jump hook.

"We've been working on that in practice," Branham said. "I've struggled on offense. My strong point has been defense, but I've worked with my brothers to improve offensively. It definitely showed."

At times, Southside has started a lineup of all underclassmen but Branham and fellow seniors Jaida Ndungu, Dylon McCord, Essynce Norwood, Keyairra Johnson and Hannah Ganes have all made significant contributions.

"Maddi has been more of a defensive player but she stepped up," Brunk said. "Last week, we're getting beat by 20 points by Fayetteville, and Essynce Norwood takes two charges in the fourth quarter. That's the kind of heart they are. Dylon McCord was out last year, and this year she's made some big shots for us. The contributions they've made will carry on after they leave."

Southside travels to Springdale Har-Ber today and to Bentonville West on Tuesday.

VAN BUREN

Sweeps rival Alma

The Pointers and Lady Pointers completed season sweeps over rival Alma on Tuesday.

For the Lady Pointers, Tuesday's 47-36 win marked two straight in conference play and against Alma this season.

"It's nice," Van Buren coach Michael Kinney said. "We're trying to find a way to make things happen. Alma is always a game we like to win."

Against Alma, Brooklyn Kannady scored 14 points in the game and hit all eight of her free throws in the fourth quarter when Van Buren held a 20-9 scoring advantage to crack a 29-29 tie after three quarters.

That win was on the heels of a 51-48 overtime win at Mountain Home.

"They could have shut down and quit this year," Kinney said. "We were down 33-17 at Mountain Home and came back and won. That was huge for the kids that they're capable of playing with teams. It's not going to be easy, and we have to go out and fight every second."

Kannady scored 27 against Mountain Home.

Tuesday, the Pointers downed Alma, 60-53, after opening with a 20-9 advantage in the first quarter with Jaxon Cazzell hitting a pair of 3-pointers, and Glavine McDonald and Drew Brasuell adding treys.

Cazzell led with 20 points with McDonald scoring 18 and Brasuell and Conner Myers each adding 10.

Van Buren plays at Vilonia today before playing its final home game of the season on Tuesday for Senior Night against Siloam Springs.

Alma hosts Greenbrier today and Greenwood on Tuesday.

MANSFIELD

Strong semester carries Lady Tigers

Ethan Bowman had some doubts early in his coaching career, which only started a few months ago for the 22-year-old as a head coach.

His Lady Tigers were just 7-6 in mid-December and 1-2 in the 2A-4 conference.

"I was questioning myself a lot," Bowman said. "I knew coming in that I was going to be implementing a lot of things that the girls weren't used to, having a new coach and a different strategy and different philosophy. I knew it was going to be different for them. I know there would be growing pains."

Mansfield beat Lavaca to even its conference mark and opened the Bill Frye Invitational with a 40-35 win over Mulberry before facing Shiloh Christian.

"We played the Bill Frye Invitational here, which is our holiday tournament, and we barely scraped by Mulberry and we were going to play Shiloh Christian in the second round," Bowman said. "They're a strong team, really big. We only had seven players because three weren't able to play in the tournament."

Mansfield lost to Shiloh Christian, 40-35, but haven't lost since.

"I told the girls this is where we turn the page, and we find out who we are not necessarily as basketball players but as people," Bowman said. "We talk more about who we are as people rather than basketball players. I really think that really came to fruition the last 10 games. When the going gets tough, the tough get going. They've been the toughest team on the court the last 10 games."

The Lady Tigers won 10 straight to finish the regular season, beating Mountainburg, 59-40, for the 2A-4 championship for it's first conference championship since 1997.

Mansfield also wrapped up a berth in next week's Class 2A West Region Tournament at Eureka Springs.

"They got better in practice," Bowman said. "Practices went a little longer than I wanted them to, but we had to grind it out."

In Friday's win, Alyson Edwards, Kynslee Ward and Skylynn Harris combined to score 46 points. Edwards scored 11 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter, Ward scored 10 of her 17 points in the third quarter and Harris scored 10 of her 11 points in the first half.

Bowman played at Ozark and then went on to play collegiately at the College of the Ozarks.

LAVACA

Advances with forfeit

The Lavaca Lady Golden Arrows advanced in the 2A-4 district tournament after being awarded a forfeit over Future School of Fort Smith, which played an ineligible player in Tuesday's 50-37 win over Lavaca.

Lavaca advanced to the semifinals and thus also earns a berth into next week's regional tournament.

Future School finished the regular season as the No. 4 seed but will also forfeit an undetermined number of conference wins as well.

Lavaca is the fifth seed. The two teams split their conference series.

REGIONAL TOURNAMENTS

The top four teams from the 4A-4 district tournament will advance to the Class 4A Region 4 Tournament in Farmington to face the 4A-1.

The top four in the 3A-4 will advance to the Class 3A Region 1 Tournament in Booneville against the 3A-1.

The top four in the 3A-5 go on to the Class 3A Region 3 Tournament in Lamar against the 3A-5 district.

The 2A-4 will send it's top four to the Class 2A West Region Tournament in Eureka Springs against the 2A-1.

The top four in the 1A-1 West will go up against the 1A-1 East district in the Class 1A Region 1 Tournament at County Line.

All regionals begin on Feb. 23 and finish on Feb. 26 with championship games and third-place games.