Rogers man sentenced to 20 years in prison for putting methamphetamine in woman's body

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after admitting to putting methamphetamine in a woman's body.

Nicholas Miller, 30, pleaded guilty Wednesday to introduction of controlled substance into another person's body. He pleaded guilty under an agreement Kristin Pawlik, his attorney, reached with Bryan Sexton, deputy prosecutor.

Miller was arrested in January 2020 in connection with Sommer Jones' death on Nov. 9, 2019, according to court documents. The Benton County Sheriff's Office received a call about a suspicious death at 800 Pollock Road in Rogers, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Sheriff's Office detectives learned Miller and Jones had been at the Ranch-O-Tel motel in Rogers. Miller told deputies that Jones, 25, was not feeling well and they left the motel at 8:53 a.m. Nov. 9 and drove to his mother's home; 911 was called at 1:26 p.m. after Jones became unresponsive, according to the affidavit.

Miller admitted to throwing Jones' phone in a swimming pool to hide evidence the pair were using and selling illegal drugs, according to the affidavit.

Detectives recovered a video showing a person aiding Miller by putting what appeared to be an unconscious and motionless Jones in the backseat of a car. Miller then drove away from the motel, the affidavit states.

Miller also admitted to stopping at a friend's house after leaving the hotel because he was looking for advice about her condition or for prescription pills to help her, according to the affidavit.

Miller messaged a friend about Jones. The friend told Miller to call an ambulance but said he believed Miller was worried about having police come to his house, according to the affidavit. The friend also reported Miller came to his house at 10 a.m. Nov. 9 and Jones was in the backseat covered with a blanket, according to the affidavit.

Another person who was at the hotel with Miller and Jones reported he thought Jones was overdosing and advised Miller to call an ambulance, but Jones said not to, according to the affidavit.

He said Miller told him he had put methamphetamine in Jones' body, according to the affidavit.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren accepted the plea agreement and Miller's guilty plea. Miller must serve at least five years before he's eligible for parole. He received 864 days of jail credit for the time he spent in custody awaiting a trial.

Jones' parents provided victim impact statements to the court.

Sexton read the one from her father -- William Randal Jones -- about the impact his daughter had on him and his family.

"Sommer was my life, and when she left this world, she took a large part of me with her. I lost my daughter, my wife lost her husband, and my family lost me," Jones' statement read.

Jones said he will never be able to walk her down the aisle and his grandson misses his mother every day.

"My daughter was no angel," Jones' statement read. "She had her problems, she had her issues, but she did not want this to be her story. She was on track to getting better and making a life for her and her son, and that was taken away."

Kelli Anderson, Jones' mother, said she keeps thinking it is a nightmare and when she wakes up, her daughter will be here.

"Sommer will always have a special place in our hearts, and we thank God for giving us such a wonderful daughter," she said.

She described her daughter as a caring, vibrant and big-hearted person.

"People need to see that when a life has been taken like this, there will always be a punishment," she said. "I hope that this will help or change someone's life as I do not wish this tragedy on anyone else's mother or father, like we have had to go through these past two years."