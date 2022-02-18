S. Korea shifts omicron strategy

SEOUL, South Korea -- For the past two years, South Korea waged a successful battle against covid-19 with a so-called three-T strategy: It ramped up lab "tests" to ferret out infections, it "traced" contacts using modern technology, and it "treated" patients by keeping them in quarantine, where they were monitored by the government.

But as the fast-spreading omicron variant threatens to overwhelm the public health system, that strategy now appears unsustainable -- and it may even be pointless, South Korean officials say. Now they are shifting the country's pandemic focus to a new game plan: "Select and focus."

In the past week, South Korea has begun asking patients who test positive to simply look after themselves at home, while the country redirects resources to those who are most vulnerable. This new approach has unsettled people who have grown used to the government's heavy-handed virus intervention, and as the number of people fending for themselves at home has surged, so have the complaints.

Some say they were not put through when they called pandemic hotlines seeking information. And being left alone has felt like "home abandonment" to many. Medical supplies the government promised to deliver -- such as thermometers, oximeters, hand sanitizer and other necessities -- have failed to arrive on time.

"The government's partially hands-off approach is a shock to people who have dutifully followed what the government told them to do, like wearing masks and getting vaccinated, and in return expected it to take responsibility for protecting their lives," said Kim Woo-joo, president of the Korean Vaccine Society. "It could feel like a survival-of-the-fittest situation."

By Tuesday, the government had mobilized thousands of neighborhood clinics to help ease the bottleneck for those seeking help at home. Health officials have tried to reassure people that despite initial disturbances, the recent policy shift was inevitable, compelled -- and even justified -- by the omicron data.

Until last year, South Korea had never had more than 7,849 new patients a day. But as omicron became the dominant variant, the daily caseload soared to 93,135 on Thursday. The government expects up to 170,000 new patients a day later this month. That is simply too many patients to provide all of them with the same time and attention that it once did.

Fortunately, omicron has proved less dangerous than the delta variant. Even as omicron has surged, the number of fatalities dropped from the daily record of 109 on Dec. 23 to 36 on Thursday. The number of seriously ill patients in hospitals fell from around 1,000 in mid-December to 389 on Thursday. People in their 60s and older accounted for 93% of all fatalities.

















"We must use our limited resources more effectively, focusing on preventing high-risk patients from getting seriously ill or dying," said Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol.

Under its new strategy, the government will dedicate its monitoring efforts to high-risk patients who are staying at home -- those in their 60s and older and people with preexisting medical conditions -- supplying them with at-home treatment kits and calling twice a day to check on their condition.

Other patients who test positive must monitor their own symptoms at home and seek help only when their condition worsens. Health workers will no longer call them once a day or supply food and other necessities, as they did until last week. Instead, the patients' family members are now free to go out for essential supplies if they are vaccinated.

Critics have said the government's new approach disadvantages underprivileged classes, like poor people who lack access to medical care or other social services.

The government said that even if the daily caseload soared, it would still consider lifting restrictions further so that South Korea could switch to a "life with covid-19," treating the disease like seasonal flu, provided that the number of seriously ill patients was kept under control.

ASIA-PACIFIC OUTBREAKS

As coronavirus cases and restrictions fall in the United States and Europe, other parts of Asia and the Pacific are also in the thick of a surge driven by the omicron variant.

Malaysia logged a record 27,831 new cases Thursday, according to the World Health Organization. Indonesia and New Zealand marked new daily records Wednesday, while Vietnam, Singapore, Japan and Thailand also report high case counts.

The region's troubles come amid warnings by WHO officials that the pandemic is far from over and that governments must maintain preventive restrictions despite the temptations to ease them.

Mike Ryan, the WHO's emergencies chief, Wednesday urged people to get vaccinated and to keep up preventive measures such as masking, isolating or quarantining. "This idea that we're just going to abandon everything I think is a very premature concept in many countries right now," he said.

Deaths are starting to climb in some countries. Japan reported 945 new covid-19 deaths in the week beginning Feb. 7, WHO tallies show, an 80% increase from the previous week. Singapore saw fatalities rise at a similar pace in the same period, with 25 deaths.

The region is undergoing what Western countries such as the United States, Canada and several in Europe experienced weeks ago.

New Zealand, which reported a record 1,203 single-day infections Wednesday, according to WHO figures, has also had hundreds of protesters mass in its capital, Wellington.

The demonstrators, who appear to have been inspired by the self-styled Freedom Convoy protests in Canada, have blocked roads around the Parliament building. Authorities have failed to disperse the protesters, who demand the easing of pandemic restrictions.

New Zealand, though, will be easing some of its border controls, with plans to gradually lift all its travel restrictions by October.

HONG KONG CRISIS

Hong Kong's hospitals reached 90% capacity Thursday and quarantine facilities were at their limit, authorities said, as the city struggles to snuff out a record number of new covid-19 cases by adhering to China's zero-tolerance strategy.

To ease the strain on the city's health care system, officials said they will take a different approach to hospitalization and isolation policies and allow some patients to be discharged sooner. The move comes amid reports of patients being treated on beds outside a hospital in the city's working-class neighborhood of Sham Shui Po.

Hong Kong reported 6,116 new coronavirus infections Thursday. Any person in the city who is infected must be admitted to a hospital or community isolation facility.

Under the new approach, people who are infected but present mild symptoms in hospitals and government-run isolation facilities will be allowed to leave after just seven days if they test negative on the seventh day and do not live with anyone in a high-risk group.

Those who do not meet these criteria must complete the full 14-day isolation period or wait until they test negative, according to health officials.

Authorities reported 24 new deaths over the past week. The city's confirmed-infections total now stands at 16,600, with 219 deaths.

"In the last few days, we have had a lot of emergency cases where we had to accommodate patients in tents," Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of Hong Kong's Communicable Disease Branch, said Thursday.

"For these situations, our medical staff are very unhappy. We are worried about our patients' care," she said.

The city's Hospital Authority has appealed to medical professionals for assistance, asking doctors in private hospitals to help treat patients at quarantine facilities.

The public hospitals are in a "crisis situation," said Sara Ho of Hong Kong's Hospital Authority.

Officials have also appealed to the public, asking people to refrain from going out or taking part in private gatherings, saying that every effort helps as the city seeks to alleviate the burden on hospitals.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has ordered the central government to provide Hong Kong with resources to stabilize the outbreak, including rapid antigen tests, medical expertise and supplies.

TESTING FOR OLYMPICS

With nearly 70,000 people inside Beijing's "closed loop" taking covid tests every day, not a single case was detected Wednesday, the first day of the Olympic Games that was entirely free of new cases.

It was the clearest sign yet that the efforts to prevent an omicron outbreak among foreign visitors had been successful, with just three days remaining until the closing ceremony. China has gone to great lengths to prevent athletes and visitors from mixing with the general population and has placed stringent requirements on entry to the country.

Upon arrival, all visitors -- including athletes, team officials and journalists -- are required to undergo polymerase chain reaction tests and isolate in hotel rooms until results come back a few hours later. Those who test negative are allowed to move freely within the Games' closed-loop system, which restricts athletes and others involved with the Olympics to designated hotels and venues.

All Olympic attendees undergo a PCR test each day. On Wednesday, all 68,970 people in the loop tested negative, as did the seven people who arrived at the airport.

Information for this article was contributed by Choe Sang-Hun and Daniel Victor of The New York Times; by Andrew Jeong of The Washington Post; and by staff members of The Associated Press.