Schools chief’s contract extended

BENTONVILLE — The School Board agreed Tuesday to give Superintendent Debbie Jones a one-year contract extension and a raise, the school district announced in a news release.

Jones’ contract now runs through June 2025.

Jones is earning $245,000 this school year. Her salary will be $255,000 for the 2022-23 school year, a 4% raise, according to Eric White, board president.

The board’s decision came after its annual evaluation of the superintendent, which begins each January.

In a statement released by the district, White said the board looks forward to continued success under Jones’ leadership.

“This has been an unprecedented two years in every sector, but most especially for those on the front lines. That includes educators,” he said. “Dr. Jones is a strong leader prepared for any challenge. She continues to navigate these trying times with grace, strength and professionalism.” Jones is in her sixth year as Bentonville’s superintendent. Then-superintendent Michael Poore hired her as deputy superintendent in January 2016. The board promoted her to the top job later that year after Poore accepted the Little Rock superintendent’s position.

Bentonville is the third-largest school district in Arkansas with about 18,611 students enrolled.