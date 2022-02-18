Second probe starts of Tesla's Autopilot

U.S. auto safety regulators opened their second defect investigation related to Tesla Inc.'s Autopilot, subjecting more scrutiny to the carmaker's driver-assistance technology.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has 354 complaints from owners during the past nine months about "phantom braking" in Tesla Models 3 and Y. The investigation covers an estimated 416,000 vehicles from the 2021 and 2022 model years.

No crashes or injuries were reported.

The vehicles are equipped with partially automated driver-assist features such as adaptive cruise control and Autopilot, which allows them to automatically brake and steer within their lanes.

Documents posted Thursday by the safety agency say the vehicles can unexpectedly brake at highway speeds.

"Complainants report that the rapid deceleration can occur without warning, and often repeatedly during a single drive cycle," the agency says.

Tesla shares fell 5.1% to $876.35 in New York Trading Thursday.

The investigation is another in a string of enforcement efforts by the agency that include Autopilot and Full Self-Driving software. Despite their names, neither feature can drive the vehicles without people supervising.

Tesla, which has disbanded its media relations department, did not respond to a request for comment on the investigation.

It's the fourth formal investigation of the Texas automaker in the past three years, and the agency is supervising 15 Tesla recalls since January of 2021. In addition, the agency has sent investigators to at least 33 crashes involving Teslas using driver-assist systems since 2016 in which 11 people were killed.

In one of the complaints, a Tesla owner from Austin, Texas, reported that a Model Y on Autopilot brakes repeatedly for no reason on two-lane roads and freeways.

"The phantom braking varies from a minor throttle response to decrease speed to full emergency braking that drastically reduces the speed at a rapid pace, resulting in unsafe driving conditions for occupants of my vehicle as well as those who might be following behind me," the owner wrote in a complaint filed Feb. 2.

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has been fighting with U.S. and California government agencies for years, sparring with the safety agency and most notably with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

MUSK DENOUNCES SEC

Early Thursday, lawyers for Musk sent a letter to a federal judge in Manhattan accusing the SEC of harassing him with investigations and subpoenas over his Twitter posts. In 2018, Musk and Tesla each agreed to pay $20 million in civil fines over Musk's tweets about having the money to take the company private at $420 per share. The funding was far from secured and the company remains public. The settlement specified governance changes, including Musk's ouster as board chairman, as well as pre-approval of Musk's tweets.

The letter from attorney Alex Spiro accuses the SEC of trying to "muzzle" Musk, largely because he's an outspoken government critic. "The SEC's outsized efforts seem calculated to chill his exercise of First Amendment rights rather than to enforce generally applicable laws in an even-handed fashion," the letter states.

Messages were left Thursday seeking comment from Tesla.

Musk took issue earlier this month with media coverage of one of the safety agency campaigns, arguing the term recall is "anachronistic" when Tesla makes fixes with over-the-air updates.

Just last week, the agency made Tesla recall nearly 579,000 vehicles in the U.S. because a "Boombox" function can play sounds over an external speaker and obscure audible warnings for pedestrians of an approaching vehicle. Musk, when asked on Twitter why the company agreed to the recall, responded: "The fun police made us do it (sigh)."

Michael Brooks, acting executive director of the nonprofit Center for Auto Safety, said it's encouraging to see the safety agency's enforcement actions "after years of turning the other way," with Tesla. But he said the company keeps releasing software onto U.S. roads that isn't tested to make sure it's safe. "A piecemeal investigative approach to each problem that raises its head does not address the larger issue in Tesla's safety culture -- the company's continued willingness to beta test its technology on the American public while misrepresenting the capabilities of its vehicles," Brooks wrote in an email Thursday.

The Washington Post reported about a surge in phantom braking complaints from Tesla owners on Feb. 2.

OTHER RECALLS, ADVISORIES

Other recent recalls by Tesla were for Full Self-Driving equipped vehicles that were programmed to run stop signs at slow speeds, heating systems that don't clear windshields quickly enough, seat belt chimes that don't sound to warn drivers who aren't buckled up, and to fix a feature that allows movies to play on touch screens while cars are being driven. Those issues were to be fixed with online software updates.

It also agreed to turn off a feature that allowed drivers or front passengers to play video games on the dashboard touch screen while cars were in motion.

In August, agency announced an investigation of Teslas on Autopilot failing to stop for emergency vehicles parked on roadways. That investigation covers a dozen crashes that killed one person and injured 17 others.

Thursday's investigation comes after Tesla recalled nearly 12,000 vehicles in October for a similar phantom braking problem. The company sent out an online software update to fix a glitch with its Full Self-Driving software.

Tesla did a software update in late September that was intended to improve detection of emergency vehicle lights in low-light conditions.

Information for this article was contributed by Tom Krisher of The Associated Press, by Keith Laing and Craig Trudell of Bloomberg News (TNS) and by Neal E. Boudette of The New York Times.