Second suspect arrested in Feb. 11 homicide on Little Rock's Seventh Street

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department have arrested a second person who, they say, was involved in a fatal shooting near Seventh Street last week, a police spokesman said Friday.

Police have arrested Cazzie Lytle, 26, according to a Twitter post from the Police Department. Police said she is charged with capital murder, two counts of committing a terroristic act and one count of first-degree battery in the Feb. 11 shooting that killed one person and wounded two more about a quarter-mile northwest of Little Rock's MacArthur Park.

Little Rock police on Wednesday arrested William Creasman in connection to the shooting. Police were not aware that a second person was involved until recently, police spokesman Mark Edwards said.

Edwards was not able to provide further information about Lytle around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

It was not clear Friday night what, if any, relation the two suspects had to the three people who were shot on Feb. 11: Rickey Braggs, 37, who was shot to death, and the two other victims, who police have reported were in stable condition.