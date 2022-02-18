Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Second suspect arrested in Feb. 11 homicide on Little Rock's Seventh Street

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 6:21 p.m.
FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this Jan. 26, 2021 file photo.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department have arrested a second person who, they say, was involved in a fatal shooting near Seventh Street last week, a police spokesman said Friday.

Police have arrested Cazzie Lytle, 26, according to a Twitter post from the Police Department. Police said she is charged with capital murder, two counts of committing a terroristic act and one count of first-degree battery in the Feb. 11 shooting that killed one person and wounded two more about a quarter-mile northwest of Little Rock's MacArthur Park.

Little Rock police on Wednesday arrested William Creasman in connection to the shooting. Police were not aware that a second person was involved until recently, police spokesman Mark Edwards said.

Edwards was not able to provide further information about Lytle around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

It was not clear Friday night what, if any, relation the two suspects had to the three people who were shot on Feb. 11: Rickey Braggs, 37, who was shot to death, and the two other victims, who police have reported were in stable condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT