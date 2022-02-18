TRACK AND FIELD

UA hosts meet tonight

The University of Arkansas' No. 3-ranked women's indoor track and field team and No. 5 men's team will host the Arkansas Qualifier today at the Randal Tyson Center.

The meet, which will feature athletes from 33 Division I and Division II teams, provides an opportunity to improve marks to qualify for the NCAA Indoor Championships. Field events begin at 1 p.m. and running events at 3 p.m. The meet is scheduled to conclude with the 1,600-meter relays at 7:30 p.m.

"This is an opportunity to correct best laid plans that went awry," Arkansas women's Coach Lance Harter said. "Now they can use this meet as their last chance qualifier."

Key events for the UA women include the 60 hurdles with Jayla Hollis, Daszay Freeman and Yovienny Mota, and the mile with Krissy Gear, Isabel Van Camp and Logan Jolly.

"It's one of those meets where teams are going to bring selective athletes to Fayetteville," Arkansas men's Coach Chris Bucknam said. "Usually that means it's going to be a high-quality meet. There will be a lot of great races for people to watch."

A key for the UA men will be the distance medley relay.

-- Bob Holt

FOOTBALL

Date changed for Arkansas vs. BYU

The date has been changed for Arkansas' home football game against BYU in 2023.

The Razorbacks and Cougars are now scheduled to play Sept. 16, 2023, at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

The BYU game is one of four scheduled home nonconference games for Arkansas that season. The Razorbacks are also scheduled to play Western Carolina in Little Rock on Sept. 2 and on-campus games against Kent State on Sept. 9 and Florida International on Nov. 18.

A contract signed in 2018 originally called for the BYU game to be played on Sept. 23, 2023. The date change was discovered through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The request for the change of date came last November, two months after the Cougars agreed to join the Big 12 for all sports in 2023. The contract amendment does not state which team requested the date change.

The 2023 football game will be the second of a two-game series between Arkansas and BYU. The Razorbacks are scheduled to play Oct. 15 at BYU's LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.

The Razorbacks and Cougars have never previously played a football game against each other.

BYU had a 10-3 record while playing as an independent last season.

-- Matt Jones

GOLF

ASU's Schmidt grabs Sun Belt honors

Olivia Schmidt, following six straight rounds under par, was named the Sun Belt Conference's Golfer of the Week.

The senior from Edmond, Okla., earned medalist honors at the First Coast Classic in Jacksonville, Fla., this week. That follows a seventh-place showing at the Florida Atlantic Paradise Invitational, where she shot the second-lowest 54-hole total in program history with a 7-under 209.

Schmidt currently has the best stroke average among all Sun Belt golfers (71.24) and at No. 109 nationally, she's the highest-ranked ASU player in program history.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

SOCCER

Hale gets contract extension

The University of Arkansas has extended the contract of women's soccer coach Colby Hale through the 2024 season.

Hale's new contract calls for an annual salary of $265,000, which includes compensation for speaking engagements, media appearances and sponsorship obligations.

Hale can also receive a one-year contract extension and $25,000 annual pay raise for each of the Razorbacks' next two NCAA Tournament appearances.

The UA announced Hale's contract extension in a news release. Financial details were disclosed through a Freedom of Information Act request.

According to terms of an agreement signed in June 2019, Hale was previously under contract through December 2023 at a salary of $200,000 per year. He triggered a one-year extension and pay raise for NCAA Tournament appearances in the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Arkansas has transformed into an SEC powerhouse under Hale, who was hired in 2012. The Razorbacks have won or shared three consecutive SEC regular-season championships and Hale has been named league coach of the year twice.

Hale's new contract comes on the heels of Arkansas' 19-4-1 season that was the most successful in program history. The 19 wins were a record for the Razorbacks, who finished fifth nationally in attendance and advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament for the first time. Hale is the Razorbacks' career wins leader with a record of 130-69-19.

-- Matt Jones