‘Sundown’

Cast: Tim Roth, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Iazua Larios, Henry Goodman, Albertine Kotting McMillan, Samuel Bottomley

Director: Michel Franco

Rating: R, for sex, violence, crude language and some graphic nudity

Running time: 1 hour, 22 minutes

Second Take is an occasional feature that takes another look at recently released movies.

At a high-end resort in Acapulco, a man sits morosely on the farthest corner of an expansive infinity pool, the churning ocean just below him, beyond the cliffs. We don't understand his frame of mind -- it is never explained, exactly -- but it is clear there seems to be a certain disconnection between him and the woman and two grown kids he's there with. He's almost impossible to read, it turns out, a cypher who serves as a thematic icon for a movie that steeps itself deeply in inscrutability.

In writer/director Michel Franco's hands, very little is offered to us in "Sundown," especially at first. The man, Neil (Tim Roth), is patently disaffected -- later in the film he's referred to as having a "condition," which suggests he's perhaps a bit autistic -- to the point where, when the woman he's with, Alice (Charlotte Gainsbourg), receives a phone call informing her of her mother's death, he consoles her by putting his hand on the now-hysterical woman's shoulder, and looking blankly out into space.

Having to cut their luxury vacation short, the family races to the airport to fly back to London to handle the funeral. Once there, however, Neil's passport seems to have disappeared. He sends the other three off without him, and promises to grab the next flight after he goes back to get it from their resort.

Only, when he gets into a nearby taxi at the airport, he has the driver, Jorge (Jesus Godinez) take him to any random hotel there in town, where he disembarks his stuff and goes to hang out on the beach. Eventually, he meets Berenice (Iazua Larios), a sweet, local woman who runs a nearby bodega, and embarks on a vacation fling, even as Alice frantically calls him to find out what's going on.

Eventually, we do learn a bit more about Neil, and his relationship to the family (no spoilers), and that he's an heir to a family fortune from a highly successful slaughterhouse business, but much of Franco's film is designed seemingly in sympathy with its protagonist, to a sort of flat, largely emotionless affect. Neil is affable enough, and polite, but operates at a different frequency from those around him. It eventually starts to become clear -- mostly through POV shots of Neil noting the suffering of the animals around him, including the film's opening shot of a bunch of fish strewn about a boat deck, gasping for oxygen -- that he perhaps is having something of a crisis of conscience, having his family wealth tied directly to the mass killing of pigs (Franco inserts several fictive pigs into Neil's path at various times).

As we begin to gather, in Mexico, with Berenice, he has found, at last, something that feels genuinely good, allowing him to move on from his previously unfulfilled runway of existence, even if it means completely letting go of everything, and everyone, that came before, in the process.

Franco, who directed the similarly pitiless "New Order," a brilliant picture of human nihilism, working from his own script, has created a sort of low-boil, affectless thriller -- Albert Camus meets Patricia Highsmith -- that maintains its esotericism to an impressive degree (smartly recognizing the necessity of keeping the running time to a svelte 82 minutes), much in keeping with Neil's own inscrutable countenance. We never learn much about what's going on inside his head, but to the film's credit, it doesn't particularly want us to.