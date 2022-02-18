Super Quiz: Heart

1. These blood vessels carry blood away from your heart.
2. Your heart is divided into how many chambers?
3. On what special day of the year is a heart symbol often used?
4. A 1968 film titled "The Heart is a Lonely ____."
5. What animal has three hearts?
6. Joseph Conrad wrote the novella "Heart of ____."
7. What was the Jarvik-7?
8. The upper heart chambers are atria, and the lower chambers are _____.
9. Who wrote the short story "The Tell-Tale Heart"?
ANSWERS:
1. Arteries
2. Four
3. Valentine's Day
4. Hunter
5. Octopus
6. Darkness
7. An artificial heart
8. Ventricles
9. Edgar Allan Poe