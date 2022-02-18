Super Quiz: Heart

1. These blood vessels carry blood away from your heart.

2. Your heart is divided into how many chambers?

3. On what special day of the year is a heart symbol often used?

4. A 1968 film titled "The Heart is a Lonely ____."

5. What animal has three hearts?

6. Joseph Conrad wrote the novella "Heart of ____."

7. What was the Jarvik-7?

8. The upper heart chambers are atria, and the lower chambers are _____.

9. Who wrote the short story "The Tell-Tale Heart"?

ANSWERS:

1. Arteries

2. Four

3. Valentine's Day

4. Hunter

5. Octopus

6. Darkness

7. An artificial heart

8. Ventricles

9. Edgar Allan Poe