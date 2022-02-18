Texarkana schools short on bus drivers

TEXARKANA -- A bus driver shortage is so severe in the Texarkana Arkansas School District, principals and coaches are helping to take up the slack, Superintendent Becky Kesler said Tuesday evening during a School Board meeting.

"We are desperate," she said.

More than half of the district's nearly 4,000 students use the busing system, which is short eight full-time drivers.

In response, trustees approved an incentive plan Tuesday evening to recruit and maintain bus drivers. The district will pay those with perfect attendance from Feb. 16 through March 18 an extra $50 per day, excluding holidays and non-contracted days.

If a driver doesn't miss any days during this period, he or she will receive the full $1,100. If one day is missed, that amount will be cut in half to $550, and if two days are missed, it will be cut down to $275.

Part-time drivers will receive $25 a day with the same calculations for absences ($550, $275 and $137.30).

"We are in dire need of bus drivers. We have our principals driving buses, we have our coaches driving buses."

"We are doing all we can to show our appreciation for them, but they are in demand everywhere," she said.

Funding will come from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief II budget. This move will be re-evaluated next month.

There were questions from board members regarding the extra payments to drivers and not teachers, but it was ultimately decided that due to the shortage and amount of extra routes current drivers have been tasked with, this was a necessary move for the district.

MASK MANDATE

The board also voted Tuesday to suspend its mask mandate, citing a downward trend in covid-19 cases.

Kesler said the district is down to three student cases and one staff case at the moment.

The district has been evaluating its face covering guidelines monthly based on current data.

"I am so happy to say that as quickly as covid came on and hit us hard in January, it has now left us," Kesler said. "I think everyone is ready. We needed it in January, but I think we are past that point now."

The district will re-evaluate again in March.

SOCIETY

In other news, the board approved $81,945 to partner with MicroSociety Inc. and employ a student government/student-run society within the school at North Heights Community School. This move is in line with the initial vision of North Heights to connect students with members of the community and teach them about citizenship and leadership.

The $81,945 will paid over three years in six installments. Funding will come from State Professional Development funds.