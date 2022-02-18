Texarkanan ID'd after train death

TEXARKANA -- A man who died Monday after he was struck by a train at Ferguson and Siebert streets has been identified as Willie James Ross, 80, of Texarkana, Ark.

Texarkana, Ark., police detectives are still investigating the incident, Cpl. Kelly Pilgreen said Tuesday.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a westbound Union Pacific train was signaling its approach when Ross walked out onto the tracks about 2:47 p.m. Monday and began walking with his back to the train, according to police.

"The Union Pacific conductor sounded the train horn numerous times and activated their emergency stopping system but the man was ultimately struck by the train," Pilgreen said.