Tight team battles expected for boys

Only a handful of boys wrestling programs saw themselves in serious contention for a state title in 2021.

In Class 6A, Bentonville and Cabot were the only programs to score more than 200 points, as the Tigers claimed their fifth consecutive state title. Greenwood breezed past Mountain Home in Class 5A, and Shiloh Christian edged Pulaski Academy in 1A-4A, with 190 points to the Bruins' 187.

The field in 2022, however, shows the potential for more teams to make an impact, especially in the 6A and 5A.

"It's kind of wide open, to be honest," Rogers Heritage Coach Ronnie Delk said of Class 6A.

The boys state wrestling tournament is today and Saturday at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock.

The favorites in the 6A are Heritage and Cabot, according to tournament director Greg Hatcher. The War Eagles are one of two 6A programs to have a returning individual state champion in Zayne Lewis, who won a title in the 106-pound class for Springdale in 2021. With a record of 37-3, Lewis is the No. 1 seed in the 120-pound class.

In total, Heritage has 12 wrestlers competing, five of which are top two seeds. The Panthers have 11 wrestlers, highlighted by No. 1 seeds in CJ Dye (132), Cole Eason (170), Gavin Reardon (220) and Will Beavis (285). The defending champion Tigers will have a wrestler for 12 of 14 weight classes, including No. 1 seeds Zander Payne (126), Connor Kneeshaw (160), Kenneth Lewis (182).

Greenwood, back-to-back champion in 5A, should see a difficult road to a three-peat, particularly with Van Buren and Mountain Home standing in the way. The Pointers, with nine wrestlers, and the Bombers, with eight, make up a considerable amount of the field, with eight combined top-two seeds. Both programs also boast defending state champions in Austin Callies from Mountain Home and Shiloh Summers and Trevor Edelen from Van Buren.

The Bulldogs find themselves with two defending state champions in Hayden Rofkahr and Tyler Crossno, who have both won two previous titles. In total, Greenwood has nine wrestlers.

The 1A-4A's two favorites are defending champion Shiloh Christian and Arkadelphia, which finished third last year with 167 points. The Saints return two individual champions in Preston Katzer and Cameron Arellano, and they'll have eight total wrestlers. Arkadelphia will field 12 wrestlers in Little Rock, with No. 3 seed Landon Kuhn (195) wrestling for the Badgers after missing all of last season with an injury, according to Arkadelphia Coach Dustin Grimmett.

The Badgers also have a defending champion and No. 1 seed in Ross Womack, and Maddox Atkins (120), Ryan Rogers (138) and Nicholas Williams (145) are all top-two seeds.