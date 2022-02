Today's Olympic TV All times Central

Best bet

Marek Hrivik (right), Peter Cehlarik and the Slovakian men's hockey team, which eliminated the United States, take on Finland today in the semifinals. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. Central on NBC.

(AP/Matt Slocum)

NETWORK (TIMES)

USA (12:30 A.M.-11 P.M.)

MEN'S CURLING Men's bronze medal game: United States vs. Canada; SPEED SKATING Men's 1,000 meters; FREESTYE SKIING Men's ski cross final, men's halfpipe final; FIGURE SKATING Pairs short program; MEN'S ICE HOCKEY Semifinals; WOMEN'S CURLING Semifinals; TWO-MAN BOBSLED First, second runs; ALPINE SKIING Team event; BIATHLON Men's 15km mass start

NBC (1-4 P.M.)

MEN'S ICE HOCKEY Semifinals; SPEED SKATING Men's 1,000 meters; BIATHLON Men's 15km mass start

CNBC (4-10 P.M.)

WOMEN'S CURLING Semifinals

NBC (7-10 P.M.; 10:35 P.M.-12:30 A.M.)

FREESTYLE SKIING Men's halfpipe final; FIGURE SKATING Pairs short program; TWO-WOMAN BOBSLED First, second runs; ALPINE SKIING Team event; FOUR-MAN BOBSLED First, second runs

USA (11 P.M.-3 A.M.)

CROSS COUNTRY SKIING Men's 50km; SPEED SKATING Men's 1,000 meters

Saturday's TV

USA (3 A.M.-9:30 P.M.)

BIATHLON Women's 12.5km mass start; ALPINE SKIING Team event; FIGURE SKATING Pairs free skate; TWO-WOMAN BOBSLED Third, final runs; MEN'S CURLING Gold medal game; WOMEN'S CURLING Bronze medal game; SPEED SKATING Men's women's mass start finals; CROSS COUNTRY SKIING Men's 50km

CNBC (7-9:30 A.M.)

MEN'S ICE HOCKEY Bronze medal game

NBC (1:30-5 P.M.)

SPEED SKATING Men's, women's mass start final; CROSS COUNTRY SKIING Men's 50km; BIATHLON Women's 12.5km mass start

NBC (7-10 P.M.)

FOUR-MAN BOBSLED Third, final runs; TWO-WOMAN BOBSLED Third, final runs; FIGURE SKATING Pairs free skate

CNBC (7-9:30 P.M.)

WOMEN'S CURLING Gold medal game

USA (9:30 P.M.-12:30 A.M.)

MEN'S ICE HOCKEY Gold medal game

NBC (10:30 P.M.-12:30 A.M.)

FIGURE SKATING Gala

Sunday's TV

USA (12:30-7 A.M.)

CROSS COUNTRY SKIING Women's 30km; MEN'S ICE HOCKEY Gold medal game; FIGURE SKATING Gala

NBC (1-5 P.M.)

FIGURE SKATING Gala; CROSS COUNTRY SKIING Women's 30km

NBC (6-9:30 P.M.)

Closing ceremony