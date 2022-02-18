Trojans bank on Arnold to anchor pitching staff

Coach Chris Curry made his way back to Hayden Arnold as the University of Arkansas-Little Rock baseball team’s bus closed in on Montgomery, Ala., for the Sun Belt Conference Tournament last May.

Arnold, a Rison native, had no Division I offers before he went to a UALR camp during his senior season at Watson Chapel. Twelve pitches in, Curry extended a scholarship.

Four years later, Curry got to deliver good news to the Trojans’ ace once again: Arnold was the Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year.

It would have been rational for Arnold to leap from his seat in celebration.

But Arnold isn’t much for celebrating. He leaned back in his seat and flashed a big smile.

“What makes Hayden really, really good at being a Friday starter is that … he’s a very flat-line, level-headed guy,” Curry said. “But I could tell that he was really, really fired-up about it. And he’s going to go down as one of the best — if not the best — pitchers in Little Rock program history.” Arnold will have one last season to add to his UALR legacy, with the 6-3 right-hander set to start this afternoon as the Trojans open their 2022 season against Eastern Illinois. Although South Alabama’s Miles Smith was selected as the league’s Preseason Pitcher of the Year, Arnold was one of four pitchers named to the preseason all-Sun Belt team.

UALR doesn’t lack experience — it will return starters at all eight spots in the field — but its pitching staff will be on the younger side.

It’s a matter of backing up their Friday starter in Arnold, who posted a 1.54 earned-run average in conference games last season.

“He dominated almost every single time he was on the mound,” second baseman Jorden Hussein said of Arnold. “Last year, our offense struggled every now and then when he was on the mound on Fridays. He still gave us really good chances to get wins out of those games.” The Trojans went 5-3 in Arnold’s Sun Belt starts, winning all but one of the four games in which he didn’t allow an earned run. While Curry was initially drawn to Arnold’s high-riding fastball, it was his curveball that gave hitters fits, especially once it started to click over the back half of the season.

The pitch, which Arnold said he learned from watching St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Adam Wainwright, is what Curry describes as “a true up-and-down curveball” and tunnels perfectly with Arnold’s fastball, changing hitters’ eye levels on a pitch-to-pitch basis.

It was good enough that Arnold was in contention to be drafted last summer. But Curry had told Arnold that he wanted him back in Little Rock if he wasn’t selected.

So when 20 rounds passed with no phone call, there was never a question that Arnold would return to UALR for a fifth season.

“[Curry] has been so good to me here and gracious to me, and gave me a chance,” Arnold said. “I knew I had that year to come back [if he didn’t get drafted], so I felt pretty good about it.” Arnold gives the Trojans more than just an anchor in the rotation. He’s one of five returning fifth-year players, and his steady attitude is one of many reasons why Curry said he is comfortable handing over some of the reins to his veterans.

“It’s really, really priceless,” Curry said. “When you can pull a Hayden Arnold aside and say, ‘How’s the team doing? … That’s really valuable.”

Hayden Arnold





