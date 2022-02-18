UA track teams set to host Arkansas Qualifier

The University of Arkansas' No. 3-ranked women's indoor track and field team and No. 5 men's team will host the Arkansas Qualifier today at the Randal Tyson Center.

The meet, which will feature athletes from 33 Division I and Division II teams, provides an opportunity to improve marks to qualify for the NCAA Indoor Championships. Field events begin at 1 p.m. and running events at 3 p.m. The meet is scheduled to conclude with the 1,600-meter relays at 7:30 p.m.

"This is an opportunity to correct best laid plans that went awry," Arkansas women's Coach Lance Harter said. "Now they can use this meet as their last chance qualifier."

Key events for the UA women include the 60 hurdles with Jayla Hollis, Daszay Freeman and Yovienny Mota, and the mile with Krissy Gear, Isabel Van Camp and Logan Jolly.

"It's one of those meets where teams are going to bring selective athletes to Fayetteville," Arkansas men's Coach Chris Bucknam said. "Usually that means it's going to be a high-quality meet. There will be a lot of great races for people to watch."

A key for the UA men will be the distance medley relay.