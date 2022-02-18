UCA hits '22 with new coach, league





Late May saw some seismic shifts for the University of Central Arkansas baseball program.

The Bears played their final game on May 22, marking the end of the 2021 season with a 5-4 win against McNeese State. It was also UCA's final game as a member of the Southland Conference, which the school joined when it moved to Division I in 2006.

As if an ensuing conference move wasn't considerable enough, the program announced a day later that head coach Allen Gum was retiring. Gum, who came to Conway in 2011, left the team as its winningest coach ever, with 310 victories.

So as Central Arkansas heads into the 2022 season today with the first of three games in a weekend series against Missouri State, much looks different on paper, even if most of the Bears don't feel that way.

"Honestly, for the whole team, it hasn't really been that big of a transition," UCA pitcher Tyler Cleveland said.

When Gum retired, then-associate head coach and pitching coach Nick Harlan was immediately promoted to replace him. Harlan joined the Bears in 2013. Prior to his time in Conway, he spent nine seasons as the head coach at York College in York, Neb. The Bears' new skipper said his role this season is one for which he's been ready.

"When I took this job, I was going in as a pitching coach and probably had more anxiety going into that role," Harlan said. "Going into this role, it's probably a little bit more of a comfortable role for me in terms of what I enjoy doing and where I feel like I can make the most impact."

Following Harlan's promotion were two similar moves. Justin Cunningham, who was an assistant coach in 2021, was promoted to associate head coach, and Hayden Simpson, who was a volunteer assistant last season, was named pitching coach.

"Everybody pretty much just got promoted," Cleveland said. "Harlan, he brings a little different type of energy. He's very passionate about what he does. He loves being here. I don't think he ever wants to leave Conway, Ark. He's told us that for the four years I've been here."

While the UCA coaching staff will have a new look, the team's schedule will have more substantial changes. Of the 16 teams the Bears play on their 55-game schedule, five of them are first-time opponents. Those teams -- Bellarmine, Lipscomb, North Alabama, Jacksonville State and Eastern Kentucky -- are all ASUN Conference opponents.

"It's exciting," Cleveland said of ASUN play. "We're traveling more east now, so we can see new places. ... Harlan does a big thing of, 'Don't worry about who you're playing, just play the game of baseball,' and that's kind of the mindset I've tried to take into it."

One thing likely to remain the same is UCA's nucleus of talent, starting with Cleveland.

Cleveland, who was named the Southland Conference's Reliever of the Year in 2021, will be moving into UCA's Friday starter role after a season in which he had 9 saves and 84 strikeouts in 23 appearances. The Bears will also return strong hitters from a 2021 roster that had 28 underclassmen, as junior Kolby Johnson and sophomore AJ Mendolia were two of three Bears who batted better than .300 last season.

Harlan also mentioned pitchers Logan Gilbertson and Jesse Barker, and hitters Drew Sturgeon and Connor Flagg as names to watch, among others, as the season progresses.

"Our guys show tremendous maturity," Harlan said. "I just think, as a whole, as a team, we've really matured in a short amount of time."

UCA SCHEDULE

All times Central

DATE;OPPONENT;TIME

Today;Missouri State;3 p.m.

Saturday;Missouri State;Noon

Sunday;Missouri State;1 p.m.

Feb. 22;at Memphis;4 p.m.

Feb. 25;Southern Illinois;6 p.m.

Feb. 26;Southern Illinois;4 p.m.

Feb. 27;Southern Illinois;1 p.m.

March 1;at Vanderbilt;3 p.m.

March 4;South Dakota State;6 p.m.

March 5;South Dakota State;1 p.m.

March 5;South Dakota State;4 p.m.

March 6;South Dakota State;1 p.m.

March 8;UALR;6 p.m.

March 11;Tenn-Martin;6 p.m.

March 12;Tenn-Martin;4 p.m.

March 13;Tenn-Martin;1 p.m.

March 15;Oral Roberts;6 p.m.

March 18;at Bellarmine^;1 p.m

March 19;at Bellarmine^;1 p.m.

March 20;at Bellarmine^;Noon

March 22;at Texas;TBA

March 25;Lipscomb^;6 p.m.

March 26;Lipscomb^;4 p.m.

March 27;Lipscomb^;1 p.m.

March 29;at Arkansas State;6:30 p.m.

April 1;at North Alabama^;5 p.m.

April 2;at North Alabama^;2 p.m.

April 3;at North Alabama^;1 p.m.

April 5;at Arkansas;6:30 p.m.

April 8;Jacksonville State^;6 p.m.

April 9;Jacksonville State^;4 p.m.

April 10;Jacksonville State^;1 p.m.

April 12;at UALR;6 p.m.

April 14;at Eastern Kentucky^;5 p.m.

April 15;at Eastern Kentucky^;3 p.m.

April 16;at Eastern Kentucky^;11 a.m.

April 19;Memphis;6 p.m.

April 22;Bellarmine^;6 p.m.

April 23;Bellarmine^;4 p.m.

April 24;Bellarmine^;1 p.m.

April 26;vs. Arkansas!;6:30 p.m.

April 29;at Lipscomb^;6 p.m.

April 30;at Lipscomb^;2 p.m.

May 1;at Lipscomb^;1 p.m.

May 6;North Alabama^;6 p.m.

May 7;North Alabama^;6 p.m.

May 8;North Alabama^;1 p.m.

May 10;at Oral Roberts;6 p.m.

May 13;at Jacksonville State^;6 p.m.

May 14;at Jacksonville State^;6 p.m.

May 15;at Jacksonville State^;1 p.m.

May 17;UALR;6 p.m.

May 19;Eastern Kentucky^;6 p.m.

May 20;Eastern Kentucky^;6 p.m.

May 21;Eastern Kentucky^;1 p.m.

^ASUN game

! at Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock





Tyler Cleveland





