Umude's groove pays off for Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE -- For the first 122 games of Stanley Umude's college basketball career, he never hit as many as six three-pointers.

Now Umude, a 6-6 senior guard for the University of Arkansas, has done it twice in the past five games.

Umude hit 6 of 8 three-pointers in the Razorbacks' 99-73 victory at Georgia on Feb. 2, then hit 6 of 9 to help Arkansas win 76-57 at Missouri on Tuesday night.

The most three-pointers Umude had hit before the Georgia game was five against North Dakota State last season when he played his final of four seasons at South Dakota.

Umude is averaging 16.5 points and has hit 36 of 70 shots (51.4%), including 18 of 36 three-pointers, over the past six games since being held scoreless at Ole Miss when the Razorbacks won 64-55.

"I think he's no different than a quarterback that gets in a groove, a baseball hitter," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "I think right now offensively he's playing with confidence.

"I think his teammates are looking to get him shots. His stats offensively are good in league play.

"It's not often that a player can play better in league play than nonconference play. But I certainly think Stan, as the season has progressed, has become more and more comfortable on both sides of the ball for us."

Umude is averaging 14.2 points in SEC games and shooting 48.9%, including 43.3% on three-pointers. For the season, he's averaging 11.4 points and shooting 41.3% and 37.6% on three-pointers.

"I think it's just been feeling good, coming in and knowing my role and just really being focused on the game plan," Umude said. "The Ole Miss game, I wasn't too disappointed. We got the win."

Umude shot 0 of 4 against the Rebels.

"Since then, I've just been keeping my confidence," he said. "My teammates and coaches keep doing a good job finding me in the right spots, putting me in the right spots and I'm knocking down shots.

"As conference came around, I've been focusing more on just playing within the offense and trying to let things come to me. And also not letting my offense dictate the rest of my game, focusing on defense and rebounding as well."

Four different Razorbacks had assists on Umude's three-pointers at Missouri -- two each by Jaylin Williams and JD Notae and one each by Davonte Davis and Trey Wade.

"Stanley is a scorer," said Wade, a senior forward. "We rely on him, and if he can keep that going, it's a great help to our team.

"It helps us win. I look forward to him doing that every game."

Umude's season high for scoring is 31 points at Georgia when he hit 12 of 20 shots. He scored 23 points at Missouri and hit 8 of 13 shots.

"I think that just comes with embracing the role that I have on this team," Umude said. "I feel like my role's a lot bigger than it was maybe toward the beginning of the season.

"So I think it's just embracing that and taking the challenge every night to play as hard as I can."

Umude scored 1,520 points in 101 games at South Dakota and last season he averaged 21.6 points per game.

"Open gyms during the summer when we scrimmaged against each other, no coaches in there, just playing, Stan is shooting from the logo, nothing but net," Williams said. "Posting up, nothing but net. Dunking on everybody.

"So we all knew Stan could do this. We've just kind of been waiting on him to do it. Stan's confidence is at an all-time high.

"When Stan wants to shoot the three, we're going to let Stan shoot the three ... We all believe in Stan's three-pointer. We believe in Stan's post-up game. We believe in Stan in general.

"Really, something that's been just cruising by is Stan's defense has gotten really better for the team. His team defense. Individual defense. That's been great for us, too. Stan's been playing really great basketball overall."

Musselman said Umude's improvement can be attributed to spending extra time in the gym as did former Razorbacks such as Moses Moody, a rookie with the Golden State Warriors, and Mason Jones, who has spent time on the Los Angeles Lakers' roster this season and has been starring for their G League team.

"The magic is in the work," Musselman said. "And what I mean by that is one of the things that becomes new or is foreign to some guys is how much time you have to invest away from the coaching staff and work on your craft.

"Stan turned on a switch maybe five weeks ago, and he's in here all the time shooting. All we can do is give our players examples. 'Hey, call Mason Jones. Ask him how much time he spent on his own. Hey, call Moses Moody and find out how focused he was in the offseason or in-season and his shooting.'

"And we can give examples of NBA players, whether it's Gilbert Arenas coming back and shooting for three hours the night after a game.

"Stan's getting so many reps up shooting the three that it's hard not to really improve. And then you start building your confidence up, and right now he's as confident an offensive player as we've had here in three years."

Men’s basketball

No. 16 Tennessee at No. 23 Arkansas

WHEN 3 p.m. Saturday

WHERE Walton Arena, Fayetteville

RECORDS Arkansas 20-6, 9-4 SEC; Tennessee 19-6, 10-3

SERIES Tennessee leads 23-21

RADIO Razorbacks Sports Network

TV ESPN



