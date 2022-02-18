'Uncharted' and unnecessary





Serviceable is the gold standard one can hope for when dealing with a slick intellectual property flick whose inspiration comes to the screen via video game, and, honestly, that's fine. After all, if you buy a ticket for a treasure-hunt action throw-down starring Spider-Man and Max Payne, from the director of "Venom," you aren't expecting "Cries & Whispers."

The plot of "Uncharted" hurtles past as if shot from a circus cannon: Nate Drake (Tom Holland), a vagabond would-be adventurer, wasting away as a nifty bartender at a Manhattan bar, hooks up with Victor Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg), an antiquities dealer, who claims to have known Nathan's long-lost brother Sam (Rudy Pankow), as the pair embark on a quest to find Magellan's legendary lost gold. Along the way, they meet up with Chloe (Sophia Ali), a fellow treasure-seeker, and run afoul of a fierce dynamo named Braddock (Tati Gabrielle), bodyguard and operative for Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas), a rich, distant relative of Magellan's original sponsors, who very much wants to find the gold himself and restore it to his family's line.

Naturally, everyone swindles and betrays everyone else, over and over -- save for Nate, who has a deeper code of honor than his compatriots -- as the action swings from Barcelona to the Philippines, and more and more escape-room level clues are discovered and deciphered, primarily by Nate, en route to an appropriately nonsensical climax putting many of the aforementioned elements in play.

To the film's credit, it doesn't bother with a lot of plot articulation, or get mired in what one might call logistical details, but it also doesn't pretend for one moment otherwise (numerous times, the film helpfully cuts from characters needing to sneak through a seemingly impenetrable phalanx of guards, to them already somehow having done so). In the process, staying true to its gaming roots, it also avoids getting bogged down with much of anything other than chases, escapes, and extended, heavy stunt sequences with a minimum of fuss, some of which are pretty entertaining. It also makes few bones about its influences beyond the PS joystick, or at least the most obvious one: "Nuns," former catholic schoolboy Nate laments, in an obvious Indiana Jones reference, upon having to enter an ancient church, "why does it always have to be nuns?"

In fact, as a testament to its impatience, the film opens with one of its more audacious setups, in literal midflight: Nate wakes up, as if from a nap, while dangling by a foot strap from a giant packing crate attached to a line of similar crates, currently hanging off the back of a plane flying high above the Philippine Sea. If that were not enough, he also has various baddies taking shots at him from all angles, a promisingly desperate contretemps that only gets resolved much later on, after the rest of the breathless narrative has finally caught up to it.

For a film like this, you pretty much just need your leads to stay out of their own way, something Holland -- all batting eyes, snappy banter, and flashy parkour, like a street-savvy, gin-slinging Peter Parker -- seems to have an easier time with than Wahlberg (as one critic put it, post-screening, it feels like he really wanted to be the lead). One gets the sense he'd much rather be the one everyone calls "kid," solving everything and having all the fun, which puts him a bit at odds with the actual flow of his mentor character.

There are the usual sorts of CGI action sequences, of course -- at one point, we have dueling three-mast carracks held aloft by a pair of lift-copters high above the sea -- and more treasure map flim-flam than the back of a Denny's kids' menu, but it's mostly in good (if not particularly clever) fun, entertaining enough, but with the nutritional value of a bag of Twizzlers. There are worse ways to spend a couple of hours, for the most part, although even this mindless escapism comes with an agenda: Sony clearly has plans to expand the Uncharted franchise (somewhat shamelessly, the film's bonus, midcredits sequence ends on a cliff-hanger), promising to ram yet another extended galaxy into an already crowded solar system.

More News

‘Uncharted’

80 Cast: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, Antonio Banderas

Director: Ruben Fleischer

Rating: PG-13, for violence/action and language

Running time: 1 hour 56 minutes

Playing theatrically





Seasoned adventurer Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) recruits the street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) to help him recover the lost treasure of explorer Ferdinand Magellan in “Uncharted.”





