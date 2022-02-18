Van Horn expects challenge in opener





FAYETTEVILLE -- In Dave Van Horn's mind, Illinois State offers just the kind of challenge the No. 4 Arkansas baseball team needs to open the season.

The Redbirds will bring in an experienced set of starting pitchers and a blend of quality veteran hitters and fresh talent for a three-game series at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The University of Arkansas will begin the season-long celebration of the 100th year since the debut of its baseball program with today's 3 p.m. first pitch. The temperature is expected to be in the mid-40s and sunny for game time, and the forecast projects warmer temperatures the rest of the weekend.

Fourth-year right-hander Connor Noland (1-0, 6.91 ERA in 2021) will make his second opening day start for the Razorbacks, while 6-2 right-hander Jordan Lussier (6-3, 4.36) will start for the Redbirds.

"I know their coaching staff real well, and I just feel like that they'll have them physically and mentally ready to play," said Van Horn, who is entering his 20th year at the Arkansas helm after leading the Razorbacks to a 50-13 record and SEC regular season and tournament titles last year.

"I expect these to be some really good ballgames. ... There's a reason that they scheduled this. I'm sure they felt like when they did this, they had pitchers coming in or pitchers in the program they felt could give us all we could handle."

The Redbirds, coming off a 23-34 season, beat the Razorbacks 8-7 in early 2020, a week prior to the covid shutdown.

Illinois State Coach Steve Holm, said last season got "upside down" on the Redbirds due to covid and injuries, and now his team is positioned for a rebound.

"I think our guys on this club, there were quite a few of those guys who were there [at Arkansas] in 2020 right before the whole thing shut down," Holm said. "Our guys are accustomed to playing in those environments and we've continued to put them in situations like that. I think our guys relish those opportunities.

"It's early for everybody. That's the deal. There will be mistakes made on both clubs."

The Razorbacks bring back five starting position players, but only second baseman Robert Moore (.283, 16 HRs, 53 RBI) and shortstop Jalen Battles (.269, 6, 43) are in the same positions they manned last season. Sophomore Cayden Wallace (.279, 14, 44) moved from right field to third base and is scheduled to hit in the two hole behind freshman first baseman Peyton Stovall. Last year's starting first baseman Brady Slavens (.284, 14, 63) is now in right field, and 32-game starter Zack Gregory (.245, 3, 19) is now in center field, preparing to split time with Braydon Webb (.174, 6, 16), who is coming back from a quad injury.

The other projected starters for Arkansas are Oklahoma transfer Jace Bohrofen (.252, 2, 18) in left field, Kent State transfer Michael Turner (.337, 6, 22) at catcher, and Wake Forest transfer Chris Lanzilli (.259, 11, 35) at designated hitter.

Van Horn said the biggest unknowns for the Razorbacks are determining the third-game starter and sorting out roles in the bullpen, including closer.

Sophomore right-hander Jaxon Wiggins (3-1, 5.09), who had 28 strikeouts and 14 walks in 23 innings last season, is scheduled to start Sunday's 1 p.m series finale after freshman lefty Hagen Smith makes his debut in Saturday's noon game.

"If you think back, though, a year ago from now, we didn't really know who was going to pitch, [and] ended up being OK," Van Horn said. "You don't want to live on the edge like that.

"You look at Illinois State, they have two of their starters back and their closer's now their No. 3 starter, so they know where they're at. We have a lot of good options, but it's definitely a little bit of the starting pitching, but also maybe how to handle the game towards the end. I think that'll evolve a little bit."

Smith, a 6-3, 215-pounder from Bullard, Texas, earned the trust of the coaching staff with consistent work in the fall and preseason.

"He hasn't shown us one time that he's intimidated or he fears throwing a pitch," Van Horn said. "The kid just attacks. He works fast. He's earned his spot. Our whole team knows he should be starting."

Wiggins was chosen over pitchers like veterans Kole Ramage (2-1, 6.75) and Zebulon Vermillion (3-0, 4.69) and redshirt sophomore Mark Adamiak, who took a shot off his shin in practice Saturday but is expected to be ready to throw this weekend.

Noland, who earned a win in the 2020 season opener over Eastern Illinois, battled through injuries and was limited to 14 1/3 innings last season.

"He's gotten himself in great shape and obviously I felt like he should go Game 1," Van Horn said. "Whether he stays on Friday all year, we may move him around a little bit. I feel like he's a starter."

Van Horn said he has a few pitchers in mind to try in the closing role, including sophomore right-hander Gabe Starks, whose fastball has touched 97-98 mph, and freshman lefty Nick Griffin, who has recovered from Tommy John surgery from the summer of 2020.

The Razorbacks finished 30-8 at home last season and did not lose a weekend series until falling to North Carolina State in the NCAA Fayetteville Super Regional. The $27 million Hunt Center, which opened in the late summer, will be in full use for the first time beyond the right-field wall.

Last season, Arkansas joined the 2013 Vanderbilt team as the only conference teams to win all 10 of their SEC series.

College baseball

Illinois State at No. 4 Arkansas

WHEN 3 p.m. today

WHERE Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville

2021 RECORDS Illinois State 23-34; Arkansas 50-13

START ING PITCHERS Illinois State RHP Jordan Lussier (6-3, 4.36 ERA in 2020); Arkansas RHP Connor Noland (1-0, 6.19)

SERIES Arkansas leads 7-3

COACHES Steve Holm (66-69 in fourth season at Illinois State); Dave Van Horn (750-402 in 20th season at Arkansas, 1,335-642 in 34th season overall)

TV None

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

INTERNET SEC Network-Plus

SHORT HOPS Arkansas shortstop Jalen Battles will wear No. 2, Coach Dave Van Horn’s former number, which Van Horn promised him repeatedly in 2021 he could wear if he came back. Van Horn has switched to No. 21 for 2022. … Arkansas finished 144th in NCAA team batting average (.267), 22nd in team earned-run average (3.77), 11th in team fielding percentage (.980) and 13th in scoring (7.7 runs per game) in 2021. Illinois State was 123rd in team batting average (.273), 150th in team ERA (5.31), 193rd in team fielding percentage (.965) and 217th in scoring (5.1) last season. … The pitching matchup for Saturday’s noon game is scheduled to be Illinois State LHP Sean Sinisko (5-5, 4.44 ERA in 2021) vs. Arkansas freshman LHP Hagen Smith.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Illinois State, 3 p.m.

SATURDAY Illinois State, noon

SUNDAY Illinois State, 1 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Off

WEDNESDAY Off

THURSDAY Off









Second baseman Robert Moore is one of five starting position players returning for Arkansas. Moore hit .283 with 16 home runs and 53 RBI last season. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)





