FAQ

Arkansas Filmmakers Showcase

WHAT -- Walton Arts Center has partnered with Fayetteville Film Fest to bring an evening of narrative and documentary films created by Arkansas filmmakers.

WHEN -- 7 p.m. Feb. 25

WHERE -- Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville

COST -- $15

INFO -- 443-5600, waltonartscenter.org

FYI -- Also included are "Session 1" by Jazmyne Black, "And the Winner Is" by Michael Day and "Part of the Kingdom" by Makenna Cofer.