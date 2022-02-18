Walmart posts solid 4Q despite headwinds

Walmart Inc. turned in a solid fourth quarter and fiscal year despite supply chain issues, inflation and pandemic-related costs.

The Bentonville-based retailer released its earnings report before the markets opened Thursday.

Walmart posted profit of $3.6 billion, or $1.28 per share for the quarter that ended Jan. 31, compared with a net loss of $2.09 billion, or 79 cents per share, in the same quarter last year.

That missed the average earnings estimate of $1.50 per share from 31 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.

But adjusting for $10.2 billion in divestitures of the company's operations in the U.K. and Japan brought Walmart's earnings to $1.53 per share.

Walmart's revenue, which includes membership fees and other income, rose 0.5%, to $152.9 billion. Strong holiday sales globally, including Christmas and Diwali, boosted revenue despite a negative impact of the divestitures.

The company's shares closed Thursday at $138.88, up $5.35, or 4.01%, on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has traded between $126.28 and $152.57 in the past year.

Doug McMillon, Walmart's president and chief executive officer, told investors in a conference call that he's confident the company is well-positioned to prosper in the coming year.

On the retail side of the business, McMillon said Walmart's inventory position, which has been beset in the last year by problems in the supply chain, improved in the quarter. And by using stores as fulfillment centers as well, the company increased the number of orders coming from stores by 170% over the previous year and more than 500% from the year before that.

The company is also working closely with its suppliers to manage inflation, McMillon said, and even finding opportunities to roll back prices.

And Walmart's other ventures create "a healthy mix of merchandise and services for our business," McMillon said.

One example he cited is the pending acquisitions by Walmart's financial technology startup of two financial platforms that will operate under one brand.

And Brett Biggs, Walmart's chief financial officer, said the number of active advertisers using its Walmart Connect advertising business grew more than 130% year-over-year.

Brian Yarbrough, a retail analyst with financial services firm Edward Jones, said areas such as Walmart's e-commerce and advertising businesses are growing nicely, and the company has exited some underperforming international markets while the remaining markets are starting to do well for them.

"Sales look solid, they saw pretty nice earnings, so overall it was a pretty solid quarter," Yarbrough said.

Walmart's U.S. unit -- by far the company's largest -- posted net sales of $105.3 billion, up 5.7% over last year's fourth quarter.

Sales at stores open at least a year, also called same-store or comp sales, rose 5.6% excluding fuel. That's down from an increase of 8.6% a year ago.

Same-store sales are considered a key indicator of a retailer's health.

The 5.6% increase was "impressive," said Carol Spieckerman, a retail consultant and president of Spieckerman Retail.

"It signals that shoppers are returning to stores to grab a value," Spieckerman said. "It will be interesting to track Target's earnings at the beginning of next month to see if the trend is validated."

The division's e-commerce business grew 1% over last year's fourth quarter, but 70% over the last two fourth quarters combined.

While the 1% increase may seem modest, Spieckerman said, "given the shift back to in-store shopping and the maturity of Walmart's e-commerce business, it's a nice number."

Walmart U.S. continued to gain market share in food and consumables, with strong consumer demand, the company said.

Walmart International's net sales plunged 22.6% from the previous year's fourth quarter to $27 billion. The company attributed the drop largely to the divestitures.

However, the retailer's operations in China and Mexico, and Flipkart -- the Indian e-commerce business in which Walmart owns a majority share -- all delivered strong growth.

Net sales in China surged 26.7% with same-store sales growing 19.8%. At Walmart de Mexico y Centroamerica, also known as Walmex, net sales increased 9.5% with same-store sales up 8.3%.

Sam's Club, Walmart's warehouse club division, saw net sales including fuel rise 16.5% to $19.2 billion. Same-store sales, excluding fuel, grew 10.4%.

Spieckerman called the same-store sales increase "a big happy surprise."

"Some of it may have been driven by price increases, but a double-digit increase in this environment is something to crow about," she said.

Sam's Club's e-commerce sales jumped 21%, with a strong contribution from its curbside pickup and direct-to-home delivery services. Membership income rose 9.1% with record growth in total member count.

For the fiscal year, Walmart reported net income of $13.67 billion, or $4.87 per share, compared to $13.5 billion, or $4.75 per share, in fiscal 2021. Adjusted net income, though, rose to $6.46 per share.

Revenue increased 2.4% to $572.8 billion in fiscal 2022.

Walmart U.S. same-store sales grew 6.4% for the year and 15% for the last two years combined. The division's e-commerce sales rose 11% and 90%, also on a two-year stack.

In fiscal 2023, Walmart expects to see earnings-per-share growth of 5% to 6% compared to fiscal 2022's adjusted earnings "due in part to our aggressive share repurchase program," Biggs said.

The company plans capital expenditures around 3% of net sales. It plans to focus this spending on supply chain, automation, and customer-facing initiatives and technology.

Walmart returned $15.9 billion to shareholders during the fiscal year through dividends and share repurchases.

A replay and transcript of Thursday's webcast is available at Walmart's corporate website.