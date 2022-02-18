WeChat, AliExpress put on piracy list

The Biden administration on Thursday added WeChat's e-commerce ecosystem and AliExpress, an e-commerce site owned by Alibaba, to an annual list of markets that the United States says engage in counterfeiting and copyright violations.

The administration said the activities caused significant financial losses for U.S. businesses and workers and posed risks to consumer safety last year.

The new report, released by the Office of the United States Trade Representative on Thursday, identified 42 online markets and 35 physical markets that sold or eased trade in a wide array of counterfeit or pirated goods, including fake Nike products, pirated books and academic papers, music files and virtual items like video games.

The list included several major Chinese e-commerce businesses, like Taobao, an e-commerce site owned by Alibaba; DHGate, a business-to-business e-commerce platform; and Baidu Wangpan, a cloud storage service that allows users to share pirated movies, TV shows and books.

The report also identified a new ecosystem: "piracy-as-a-service," in which operators offer website templates, databases of infringed video content or other features that make it easy for customers to set up pirate operations.

"The global trade in counterfeit and pirated goods undermines critical U.S. innovation and creativity and harms American workers," Katherine Tai, the U.S. trade representative, said in a statement. "This illicit trade also increases the vulnerability of workers involved in the manufacturing of counterfeit goods to exploitative labor practices, and the counterfeit goods can pose significant risks to the health and safety of consumers and workers around the world."