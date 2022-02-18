Winter Olympians take crash course in physics in Beijing

BEIJING -- Sometimes Olympic dreams and physics are on an unenviable collision course.

Athletes have literally crashed out of competition, ending their quests for a medal by smashing into siding, toppling over amid a crowded cross-country skiing field or simply pitching face-first into the snow. Their hopes live and die on the edge of their skate, snowboard or ski.

For a public accustomed to watching Olympians flawlessly execute superhuman feats, a tussle with gravity is a reminder that even athletes in the most rarefied of circles are all too human.

Ren Ziwei, left, of China, Brendan Corey of Australia, and Itzhak Laat, centre, of the Netherlands, crash in their quarterfinal of the men's 1,000-meter during the short track speedskating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing.



Mac Forehand of the United States crashes as he lands during the men's freestyle skiing big air finals of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)



Japan's Kokomo Murase competes during the women's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)



Kim Boutin of Canada, falls in her heat of the women's 1000-meters during the short track speedskating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)



Zhu Yi, of China, falls in the women's short program team figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)



Canada goalkeeper Eddie Pasquale is knocked down by teammate Alex Grant (20) during a preliminary round men's hockey game against the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)



China's Shao Qi falls as she competes during the women's aerials qualification at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)



Kazakhstan's Akmarzhan Kalmurzayeva falls as she competes during the women's aerials qualification at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

