The world in brief: Virus surge delays Hong Kong voting





Virus surge delays Hong Kong voting

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong will postpone the election of its next leader until May 8 as it grapples with a worsening coronavirus outbreak with thousands of new infections daily.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Friday that the election will be delayed six weeks from March 27 because holding the polls as originally scheduled would pose "public health risks" even if a committee of only 1,462 people is involved.

Lam also said there were plans to test the entire city of Hong Kong for covid-19, but denied that the city would be put under a strict lockdown.

"Mandatory testing and a complete city lockdown may not need to go hand in hand. It depends on the actual situation," she said.

Health authorities said Thursday that the city's hospitals were at 90% capacity and that its isolation facilities were full. Hong Kong's daily new cases exceeded 2,000 for the first time Monday. On Friday, more than 3,600 new local infections were reported.

Hong Kong has aligned itself with mainland China's strict "zero-COVID" policy that involves quarantining incoming travelers, total lockdowns, extensive contact tracing and testing of millions of people.

6 African nations to make vaccines

BRUSSELS -- The first African countries selected to receive the technology necessary to produce mRNA vaccines against covid-19 are Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia, a summit meeting of European Union and African Union nations heard Friday.

The six countries have been chosen to build vaccine production factories as part of a bid the World Health Organization launched last year to replicate what are believed to be the most effective licensed shots against covid-19.

Africa currently produces just 1% of coronavirus vaccines. According to WHO figures, only 11% of the population in Africa is fully vaccinated, compared with the global average of about 50%.

Doctors Without Borders welcomed the announcement, but cautioned that much more work was needed to re-create the mRNA vaccines and called for Moderna to help. Kate Stegeman, the medical charity's advocacy coordinator, said it would still take considerable time for African scientists to make Moderna's highly technical vaccines.

"The fastest way to start vaccine production in African countries and other regions with limited vaccine production is still through full and transparent transfer of vaccine know-how of already-approved mRNA technologies to able companies," Stegeman said.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Friday's announcement "means mutual respect, mutual recognition" of what African nations can contribute as well as bringing in investment to the continent.

2nd strong storm hits Europe, kills 8

LONDON -- The second major storm in three days smashed through northern Europe on Friday, killing at least eight people as winds felled trees, canceled train services and ripped sections off the roof of London's O2 Arena.

The U.K. weather service said a gust measured about 122 mph, thought to be the strongest ever in England, was recorded on the Isle of Wight as Storm Eunice swept across the country's south. The weather system pushed into the European mainland, prompting high wind warnings in Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany.

The storm caused mayhem with travel in Britain, shutting the English Channel port of Dover, closing bridges linking England and Wales, and halting most trains in and out of London.

At least three people died in Britain, including a man in southern England killed when a car hit a tree, another man whose windshield was struck by debris in northwest England and a woman in her 30s who died in London when a tree fell on a car, police said.

"I urge all Londoners to stay at home, do not take risks, and do not travel unless it is absolutely essential, Mayor Sadiq Khan said.

2 truckers rescued from burning ferry

CORFU, Greece -- Rescue specialists boarded a burning ferry in Greece to free two truck drivers who had been stranded inside the vessel for more than 15 hours Friday.

The rescuers descended from a helicopter onto the ship and eventually located the two men inside the Euroferry Olympia ferry who had spent hours waiting for help.

The coast guard said 278 passengers and crew members had been rescued earlier in the day from a fire that engulfed the Italy-bound ferry with 291 people on board near the Greek island of Corfu.

The cause of the blaze was unclear. The Italy-based ferry company said it started in a hold where vehicles were parked.

"I thought death had come for me," Albanian truck driver Zef Lufi said after his rescue. "There was so much smoke. I thought we wouldn't make it. It took us about an hour and a half before we got into the lifeboats and about three more hours before we were picked up."

The rescued passengers were all transported to Corfu where 10 people were hospitalized. None were in serious condition. Eleven others were reported as missing.

From left, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, President of Senegal Macky Sall, European Council President Charles Michel, French President Emmanuel Macron, President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta and President of Tunisia Kais Saied pose on the podium after addressing a media conference at an EU Africa summit in Brussels, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. European Union leaders on Thursday lauded the bloc's vaccine cooperation with Africa in the fight against the coronavirus, but there was no sign they would move toward a temporary lifting of intellectual property rights protection for COVID-19 shots. (Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo via AP)











Firefighters battle flames on a ferry Friday near the Greek island of Corfu after the vessel caught fire while bound for Italy. The coast guard said 278 passengers and crew members were rescued earlier in the day, but a special team was called to free two truck drivers who were stranded inside the ferry for more than 15 hours. Officials said 10 people were hospitalized, but none had serious injuries. (AP/Hellenic Fire Service)





