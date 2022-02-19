The nation in brief: Puerto Rico ralliers demand higher pay





Puerto Rico ralliers demand higher pay

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Shrill whistles mixed with drums, tambourines and the clacking of spoons on pots as public employees shut down streets in Puerto Rico's capital Friday to demand better pay and pensions.

Government employees and supporters took to the streets, emboldened by thousands of public school teachers who abandoned classrooms in early February to demand raises and better pensions. Legislators are the only public workers who have automatic cost-of-living increases for their salaries.

In an attempt to quell the demonstrations, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi promised teachers a $1,000 monthly increase just days after 70% of them walked out of their classrooms in protest earlier this month. He expanded the offer to school principals, regional superintendents and others just days later.

Shortly afterward, he promised a $500 monthly increase for firefighters and a 30% raise for paramedics.

Pierluisi's actions only fanned anger among other government employees, with some demanding their own pay increases as others fumed over the governor's recent comment that no one is forced to become a firefighter or police officer.

3 powdered infant formulas recalled

WASHINGTON -- U.S. health officials warned parents Thursday not to use three popular powdered infant formulas manufactured at an Abbott plant in Michigan that investigators recently linked to bacterial contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration said it is investigating four reports of infants who were hospitalized after consuming the formula, including one who died. The agency said one of the cases involved salmonella and three involved Cronobacter sakazakiim, a rare but dangerous germ that can cause blood infections and other serious complications.

Abbott, one of the country's largest infant formula makers, said it is recalling all potentially affected products manufactured at the facility. The recall affects certain lots of Similac, Alimentum and EleCare that have numbers starting with 22 through 37, contain K8, SH or Z2, and expiration dates of April 1 or later.

FDA staffers are now inspecting Abbott's plant in Sturgis, Mich., where environmental samples tested positive for the Cronobacter bacteria. The FDA said it is working with federal and local authorities in Minnesota, Ohio and Texas -- the states where the infant infections were reported.

The company has also setup a website where parents can check if their products have been recalled: https://www.similacrecall.com/us/en/home.html.

Biden signs 3-week funding extension

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Friday signed a bipartisan bill to extend government funding for three weeks to give Congress more time to reach a deal financing federal agencies through the rest of the fiscal year, the White House announced.

The Senate approved the measure Thursday by a bipartisan 65-27 vote, after the House easily approved the legislation last week. Each party had concluded that an election-year shutdown would be politically damaging, especially during a pandemic and a confrontation with Russia over its possible invasion of Ukraine.

Both parties hope the short-term measure will be the last one needed as negotiators craft compromise bills financing agencies through Sept. 30. Since the government's budget year began Oct. 1, federal agencies have functioned at spending levels approved in the waning weeks of Donald Trump's presidency.

$3M to fund Black colleges' research

ORANGEBURG, S.C. -- U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Thursday announced that $3 million in federal funding would be directed toward historically Black colleges and universities, and other minority serving institutions, for research that she said will further the Biden administration's goals of carbon neutrality and help strengthen a pipeline from those schools into energy-related jobs.

"This funding opportunity is for a set of technologies that actually will decarbonize power," Granholm said during a stop in South Carolina, giving an example of combining coal waste with algae to create new substances, like plastics.

The announcement, Granholm said, helps advance work toward an executive order, signed by President Joe Biden last year, to make the federal government carbon-neutral by 2050. It aims for a 65% reduction in planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and an all-electric U.S. fleet of car and trucks five years later.

Granholm said schools will apply for the funding, which according to a notice filed in December "would also include projects that address the mitigation and remediation of legacy environmental impacts of coal-based generation."

To make the announcement, Granholm chose South Carolina State University, the only historically black college and university in the country to have a four-year nuclear engineering program. She toured the Orangeburg school with alumnus and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, and visited with engineering students.









A pair of recently installed wooden arches, artistic parts of a pedestrian bridge on the City Walk in Hickory, N.C., lay collapsed across another bridge Friday. The cause of the collapse is under investigation. More photos at arkansasonline.com/219arches/. (AP/The Winston-Salem Journal/Walt Unks)











Gallery: Puerto Ricans demand higher pay













Gallery: Fallen arches in North Carolina







