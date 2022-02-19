Badgers’ Whitten discovers he’s a quick wrestling study

At a glance

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

1A-4A AND 5A Championship semifinals will begin at 4 p.m., with 1A-4A matches on mats 1-3 and 5A matches on mats 4-6. Championship finals will occur on the same mats each classification.

6A Champisonship semifinals will beging at 8:30 a.m. on mats 1-6. Championship finals will occur on mats 1, 3 and 5.

The conversation started during a lunch period in January.

Arkadelphia's boys wrestling team needed a competitor in the 220-pound weight class, and Coach Dustin Grimmett explained the situation to Arkadelphia junior Donovan Whitten, then jokingly made him an offer.

"Hey, Donovan, you know we need a 220, right?" Grimmett asked.

The fit made sense on paper. Whitten, who plays football and baseball for the Badgers, is listed at 220 pounds. However, he had no wrestling experience, and Grimmett had never had a wrestler start so late in a season. The coach didn't expect what came next, as Whitten "wouldn't take no for an answer."

"He was adamant that he was going to wrestle," Grimmett said, "and he did."

Whitten is no stranger to competing at high levels. At quarterback, he threw for 3,605 yards and 45 touchdowns this fall, and he batted .296 as a sophomore for Arkadelphia. Now,he can add wrestling to his resume of successes.

He was 2-0 on Friday in Little Rock at the boys state wrestling tournament first round and quarterfinals, defeating two wrestlers by fall to earn a place in today's championship semifinals -- all within a month of beginning his wrestling career.

"This is awesome," Whitten said shortly after pinning Bauxite's Ryan Cantrell in 1:45 to win his quarterfinal match. "I never thought, even two months ago, that I'd be in the semifinals of the state wrestling competition. That's never gone through my mind ever. It's just crazy."

The dual-sport athlete has long considered the winter a quiet period. So why take Grimmett up on his offer?

"Coach asked me to do it," Whitten said. "I'm not going to say no to something Coach asks me to do."

The remainder of the wrestling season was about a month, Whitten thought when he was asked, and it wouldn't interfere with his upcoming baseball season. Plus, as he found himself working with the Badger wrestlers, in particular teammate Landon Kuhn, Whitten said he couldn't shake the desire to beat his classmate. Now at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Whitten said he "just wants to do everything I can to beat the dude in front of me."

"The adrenaline," Whitten said, "it's like no other, really."

Kuhn, now a senior, has been wrestling since he was in the eighth grade. He said he also has been impressed by his teammate's efforts and early achievements.

"Donovan is definitely a big, big athlete, and he might not have all the techniques, but he has one or two things that he can work, and since he's such a good athlete, it works on people," Kuhn said.

Since losing his first two matches, Whitten has yet to lose another, building a 6-2 record.

"It's unbelievable what he's done in a matter of three weeks," Grimmett said. "He's put in a lot of work, and he's learned and picked it up as fast as I could hope for."

Whitten's wrestling career will live to see another day, as he's set to spar with top-seeded Alex Cooper of Southside Batesville in today's 220-pound semifinal. Regardless of if Whitten finishes a semifinalist or individual champion, he said he doesn't know yet whether he'll return to the mats as a senior, adding that it's "definitely a possibility."

For Grimmett, who will be teaching at Little Rock Christian next school year, he said he hopes Whitten gives wrestling another shot, even if he doesn't get to be his coach.

"After today and tomorrow, I hope he grows to love it," Grimmett said Friday. "Because he's good at it. He's a competitor, he loves to compete, and so I would hope he does it again."