Bella Vista man accused of shooting at beef salesman

BENTONVILLE -- A Bella Vista man was arrested Wednesday in connection with shooting at a beef salesman.

Kurtis Carlson, 36, was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set. He was arrested in connection with aggravated assault and terroristic threatening.

Bella Vista received two 911 calls Dec. 6 concerning a disturbance with shots fired at 50 Kirkwall Drive, according to a probable cause affidavit. One of the calls was from Carlson and the other was from Jonathan Foster, according to the affidavit.

Carlson told police Foster was trespassing on his property and Foster had threatened to harm him or kill him, according to the affidavit.

Foster told police he was there to sell beef, and he has a solicitation permit from the city, according to the affidavit. Foster said Carlson shot at him, according to the affidavit.

Carlson provided police with video from his surveillance system showing four shots were fired in the direction of Foster's vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Police don't believe Foster threatened Carlson, according to the affidavit. Foster remained in his vehicle while talking with Carlson and decided to drive away after he met with resistance to a possible sale, the affidavit states.

Police concluded there wasn't any justification for Carlson to fire his gun for any reason, according to court documents.