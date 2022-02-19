Biden ‘convinced’ Russia will attack





KYIV, Ukraine -- Spiking tensions in eastern Ukraine on Friday aggravated Western fears of a Russian invasion and a new war in Europe, with a humanitarian convoy hit by shelling and pro-Russian rebels evacuating civilians from the conflict zone. A car bombing hit the eastern city of Donetsk, but no casualties were reported.

President Vladimir Putin pledged to protect Russia's national interests against what it sees as encroaching Western threats. U.S. and European leaders, meanwhile, grasped for ways to keep the peace and Europe's post-Cold War security order.

President Joe Biden said the U.S. government, after weeks of speculation about Putin's intentions, now had reason to believe the Russian leader had made the determination to attack the former Soviet state, and would probably target the capital, Kyiv.

"As of this moment I'm convinced he's made the decision," Biden said at the White House, speaking after the latest crisis consultation with NATO and European leaders. He cited the United States' "significant intelligence capability."

While Putin held out the possibility of diplomacy, a cascade of developments this week have further exacerbated East-West tensions and fueled war worries. This week's actions have fed those concerns: U.S. and European officials, focused on an estimated 150,000 Russian troops posted around Ukraine's borders, warn the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine could provide the spark for a broader attack.

Vice President Kamala Harris said the U.S. still hopes Russia will de-escalate but is ready to hit it with tough sanctions in the case of an attack.

"We remain, of course, open to and desirous of diplomacy ... but we are also committed, if Russia takes aggressive action, to ensure there will be severe consequence," Harris said at the annual Munich Security Conference.

Harris said it was "intentional" that she was holding her first meeting at the annual security conference with NATO's secretary-general. The administration is trying to drive the message to Putin that the crisis has only bolstered the 30-country military alliance's resolve to push back against Moscow's aggression.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg echoed Harris' sentiment of growing NATO unity during the crisis.

"I also welcome the fact that European allies are stepping up, also increasing their presence in the eastern border of the alliance and also investing more in defense," Stoltenberg said.

While Russia did not attend this year's conference, lines of communication remain open: The U.S. and Russian defense chiefs spoke Friday, and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called for de-escalation, the return of Russian forces surrounding Ukraine to their home bases, and a diplomatic resolution, according to the Pentagon.

Immediate concerns focused on eastern Ukraine, where Ukrainian forces have been fighting pro-Russia rebels since 2014 in a conflict that has killed some 14,000 people.

A bombing struck a car outside the main government building in the major eastern city of Donetsk, according to reports. The head of the separatists' forces, Denis Sinenkov, said the car was his, the Interfax news agency reported.

There were no reports of casualties and no independent confirmation of the circumstances of the blast. Uniformed men inspected the burned-out car.

Separatists in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions that form Ukraine's industrial heartland known as the Donbas said they are evacuating civilians to Russia. The announcement appeared to be part of Moscow's efforts to counter Western warnings of a Russian invasion and to paint Ukraine as the aggressor instead.

Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk rebel government, said women, children and the elderly would go first, and that Russia has prepared facilities for them. Pushilin alleged in a statement that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was going to order an imminent offensive in the area.

Metadata from two videos posted by the separatists announcing the evacuation show that the files were created two days ago, reports confirmed. U.S. authorities have alleged that Kremlin plans included prerecorded videos as part of a disinformation campaign.

Authorities began moving children from an orphanage in Donetsk, and other residents boarded buses for Russia.

Putin ordered his emergencies minister to fly to the Rostov region bordering Ukraine to help organize the exodus and ordered the government to offer a payment of about $130 to each evacuee, equivalent to about half of an average monthly salary in the war-ravaged Donbas.

Ukraine denied planning any offensive, with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba saying that "Ukraine does not conduct or plan any such actions in the Donbas."

"We are fully committed to diplomatic conflict resolution only," he tweeted.

Around the volatile line of contact, a UNCHR convoy came under rebel shelling in the Luhansk region, Ukraine's military chief said. No casualties were reported.

Separatist authorities reported more shelling by Ukrainian forces along the line. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the situation is "potentially very dangerous." A surge of shelling Thursday tore through the walls of a kindergarten, injuring two people, and basic communications were disrupted. Both sides accused each other of opening fire.

A Western official familiar with intelligence findings said Ukrainian government officials shared intelligence that suggested the Russians might try to shell the areas in the Luhansk region controlled by separatists, as part of an effort to create a false reason to take military action.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the threat to global security is "more complex and probably higher" than during the Cold War. He told the Munich conference that a small mistake or miscommunication between major powers could have catastrophic consequences.

While Russia announced this week that it is pulling back forces from vast military exercises that had sparked fears of an invasion, U.S. officials have said they see no sign of a pullback -- and instead saw more troops moving toward the border with Ukraine.

CYBERATTACK ACCUSATIONS

The White House and the U.K. formally accused Russia of being responsible for recent cyberattacks targeting Ukraine's defense ministry and major banks.

Anne Neuberger, the Biden administration's deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technologies, said the U.S. had rapidly linked Tuesday's attacks to Russian military intelligence officers.

The attacks, which knocked government websites and a couple of major banks offline for much of the day, were of "limited impact" since Ukrainian officials were able to quickly get their systems back up and running, Neuberger said.

But she said the Russians could also be laying the groundwork for more disruptive activities that could accompany an invasion of Ukraine.

"We do expect that should Russia decide to proceed with a further invasion of Ukraine, we may see further destabilizing or destructive cyber activity, and we've been working closely with allies and partners to ensure we're prepared to call out that behavior and respond," Neuberger said.

She said the U.S. was publicly blaming the Kremlin because of a need to "call out the behavior quickly."

"The global community must be prepared to shine a light on malicious cyber activity and hold actors accountable for any and all disruptive or destructive cyber activity," Neuberger said.

The British Foreign Office said the attack "showed a continued disregard for Ukrainian sovereignty. This activity is yet another example of Russia's aggressive acts against Ukraine."

TROOP ESTIMATES RAISED

Also Friday, the U.S. government released new estimates of how many military personnel Russia has in and around Ukraine. It said there are between 169,000 and 190,000 personnel, up from about about 100,000 on Jan. 30, according to Michael Carpenter, the permanent U.S. representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

The new estimate includes military troops along the border, in Belarus, and in occupied Crimea; Russian National Guard and other internal security units deployed to these areas; and Russian-backed forces in eastern Ukraine. The separatists inside Ukraine, the Russian National Guard and troops in Crimea were not included in the previous U.S. estimate of 150,000.

The Kremlin announced drills of its nuclear forces for the weekend. Putin will monitor the sweeping exercise Saturday that will involve multiple practice missile launches.

Putin will oversee Saturday's exercise, which will involve multiple practice launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles and cruise missiles, the Defense Ministry said.

The ministry said it planned the maneuvers some time ago to check the readiness of Russia's military command and personnel, as well as the reliability of its nuclear and conventional weapons.

In the past, Russia has held the annual strategic forces drills in the fall. U.S. officials have voiced concern that Moscow shifted the exercise to February to coincide with a possible invasion of Ukraine.

The Kremlin's Peskov said Russia notified foreign partners about the maneuvers in advance, adding that the exercise shouldn't cause worries in the West.

"Practice launches of ballistic missiles are part of regular training," he said. "They are preceded by a series of notices to other nations via different channels."

The Russian military said it started pulling some troops massed near Ukraine back to their permanent bases after the drills. The U.S. and its allies questioned the claim and said that Moscow has actually moved thousands of new troops closer to Ukraine.

Moscow argued that the pullback takes time and rejected Western criticism, saying that it would deploy troops wherever it's necessary to ensure national security.

While the Kremlin insists it has no plans to invade, it has urged the West to keep Ukraine out of NATO and roll back alliance forces from Eastern Europe -- demands roundly rejected by Western allies.

Asked about Western warnings of a possible Russian invasion on Wednesday that didn't materialize, Putin said, "There are so many false claims, and constantly reacting to them is more trouble than it's worth."

"We are doing what we consider necessary and will keep doing so," he said. "We have clear and precise goals conforming to national interests."

Putin reaffirmed that Russia was open for dialogue on confidence-building measures with the West on condition that they will be discussed in conjunction with Moscow's main security demands.

NATO allies are also bolstering military forces around Eastern Europe, but insist the actions are purely defensive and to show unity in the face of Russian threats.

Information for this article was contributed by Vladimir Isachenkov, Yuras Karmanau, Aamer Madhani, Jim Heintz, Matthew Lee, Karl Ritter, Inna Varenytsia, Mstyslav Chernov, Jill Lawless, Raf Casert, Frank Jordans, Ellen Knickmeyer, Lolita Baldor, Eric Tucker, Vanessa Gera, and Angela Charlton of The Associated Press and by Missy Ryan, Robyn Dixon and David L. Stern of the Washington Post.





A Maxar Technologies satellite image taken Friday shows Russian Su-25 ground attack jets, helicopters, an S-400 air defense unit, ground force equipment and a UAV/drone at Luninets airfield approximately 31 miles north of the border with Ukraine. While Russia has claimed it is pulling back forces from vast military exercises, U.S. officials have said they see no sign of a pullback — and instead saw more troops moving toward Ukraine. (AP/Maxar Technologies)







The United States and its allies are more united than ever to ensure Russia would pay a price for invading Ukraine, President Joe Biden said Friday. (AP/Alex Brandon)







Russian army tanks are moved by rail Friday in what Russian officials portrayed as part of a pullback to their bases after military exercises. (AP/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service)







Vice President Kamala Harris, speaking Friday at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, said the U.S. remains open to diplomacy but stands ready with “severe consequences” for Russian aggression. (AP/Andrew Harnik)











Gallery: Crisis over Ukraine, 2-18-2022







