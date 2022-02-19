Building permit review sparks debate in Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS -- During the Planning Commission meeting Feb. 8, the commissioners reviewed a building permit for a proposed house at 224 College Ave.

According to Senior Planner Ben Rhoads, the commission does not typically review building permits, but the property in question has a prohibited use permit attached to it in the form of an ordinance that requires the commission to review building permits at the address.

The commission unanimously certified that they have reviewed the permit in question.

"We don't offer them anymore, but back then we did and essentially (it) allows for a use that's not normally allowed in the zoning to happen in a particular zone," Rhoads said.

An example of this would be a commercial business in a residential zone, Rhoads said.

Brian Beck, the current owner of the property, is looking to build a 640-square-foot, single-family residence and a carport that will be off-center next to the house.

The carport itself became the subject of controversy because it would sit on two easements, one from 2002 and another from 2010 dedicated by then-owners Michael and Kristi Rediske.

Some of the neighbors spoke at the Planning Commission meeting regarding the easements. Patrick Kelly, who lives in the home that was split off from the lot in question, said he had concerns about the building regarding its conformity to the historic district.

"I'm concerned that this will affect the utility enjoyment and value of the homes that it's right around," Kelly said.

Kelly was also concerned with how the carport will encroach on the easements, which he and his family use to get on and off the property, he said.

When Beck spoke he said he was unaware of this at the time he purchased the property and said he is having to work backward to find a resolution to the preexisting conditions.

"We were unaware of that easement grants them access of the abandoned alleyway to their properties, and we've acknowledged that from the beginning," Beck said. "We actually never intended on denying anyone access from the get-go of this whether there was an easement or not."

Beck also said the lot was a small lot with limited usable space and that there was adequate space for the Kellys to access their property in a reasonable manner.

Realtor Misti Stephens said two of the neighbors were offered the chance to purchase the lots but did not have the necessary funds to do so.

Stephens also said the lot was buildable and hoped that the permit will be approved.