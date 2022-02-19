Calendar 2-19-22

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Saturday, Feb. 19

House of Bread to open pantry

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 500 S. Main St., will open its food pantry Saturday, Feb. 19, from 1-2 p.m. or until all the food boxes are gone. Only one food box per household will be given away on a first come, first served basis. Everyone is required to wear a mask and everyone must bring proof of address (utility bills and driver's license.) All clients must fill out new intake forms for 2022. Participants won't get a box if they don't have the information required, according to the release.

Fish fry fundraiser set

Arkansas Community Organizations will hold a fish fry fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at National Trusted Partners for Christ Church, 2101 E. Sixth Ave. The dinners are $12 and include fried fish, cole slaw and baked beans. Dessert and drinks are also available, according to the release. Details: (870) 536-6300.

ASC sets Yoga in The Loft with Florence Love

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas invites participants to exercise and relax with Florence Love from 1:30-3 p.m. Feb. 19 during Yoga in the Loft. Love is a certified yoga instructor who will lead participants through an hour of yoga exercise, followed by a wind-down guided meditation session. New and experienced practitioners are welcome. This workshop is open to ages 13 and older. ASC will hold the program in the Loft Gallery of The ARTSpace on Main, 623. S. Main St. The cost is with a pay-what-you-can at the door; $15 is recommended. Advanced registration is required. People should sign up at asc701.org/adult-classes or call (870) 536-3375. Class size is limited. Masks are required. Details: asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Beginning Saturday, Feb. 19

ASC to host CrEATe Lab cooking series

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., to host its CrEATe Lab nutritious cooking series. Students ages 10-17 will learn with Faith Anaya, owner of Little Rock cooking school Kids Cook! Class runs from 1-3 p.m. Saturdays, Feb. 19, 26, March 5, 12. The cost is $35 for all eight sessions. CrEATe Lab includes hands-on cooking, gardening and shopping. For more information, contact ASC Education Programs Manager Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or call 870-536-3375. To register visit, asc701.org/create-lab. This event is sponsored by the Arkansas Out of School Network.

Sunday, Feb. 20

Union Hopewell honors pastor, wife

Union Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, 1121 Persimmon St., will celebrate the eighth anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. Antonio Gayden Jr. and Loretta Gayden, at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Leon Williams Jr. of True Vine "E" Missionary Baptist Church.

Amos Chapel observes Black History

Amos Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1307 W. 16th Ave., will host its its annual Black History Celebration at 11 a.m. Sunday. The guest presenter will be the bishop, Hank Wilkins IV, of Living Grace Church, accompanied by his congregation. The celebration will also feature the Amos Chapel Youth Department, Marie and the Girls Praise Dancers and New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church members. "Come and hear great information in reference to our Great Heritage," a spokesman said.

Monday, Feb. 21

Presidents Day closings set

Several offices announced they will be closed Monday in observance of Presidents Day. State Capitol offices and state buildings will be closed in observance of George Washington's Birthday and Daisy Gatson Bates Day. Pine Bluff City Hall and related offices will be closed and the next city council meeting will be Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The council agenda is available at https://www.facebook.com/MayorShirleyWashington. The Jefferson County Courthouse and related offices will be closed. Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas, senior centers and Southeast Arkansas Transportation (SEAT) offices will be closed. SEAT will still transport cancer and dialysis patients to appointments.

Through Monday, Feb. 21

Candidate announcements accepted

The Commercial is accepting free candidate announcements until Feb. 21, the day before the filing period begins. Those who have already announced won't be able to make another free announcement. Announcements may be emailed to pbcnews@pbcommercial.com, shope@adgnewsroom.com or shope@pbcommercial.com. After the filing period starts, candidates may purchase space in the advertising department to run their announcements. For election dates, visit the Secretary of State's website.

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Ivy Center announces Zoom meeting

The Ivy Center for Education will hold an online workshop. According to a news release, seventh-12th graders and their parents may attend. On Feb. 22 -- 6-7:30 p.m., a Black History Quiz Bowl Competition will be held and prizes will be awarded to winners. For more information and the Zoom link, send an email to mattie1908@gmail.com or visit the Ivy Center for Education's Facebook page, Instagram page or website.

Civic panel sets conference call

The Pine Bluff Civic Auditorium Complex Commission will hold a conference call meeting at noon Feb. 22. To join the call, participants should contact the Pine Bluff Convention Center at (870) 536-7600 or email tlrash@pinebluff.com and officials will email the information needed, according to a news release.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, Feb. 24

Lecture to feature John Donley, Gould native, screenwriter

The Arkansas Black Hall of Fame will feature John Donley, a Gould native and award-winning screenwriter and producer, as the guest in the Distinguished Laureate Lecture Series via Zoom at 6 p.m. Feb. 24. Known for writing for "Good Times" and other TV projects, Donley is also a 2019 honoree of the Arkansas Black Hall of Fame, according to a news release from Stuff in The Bluff.com. The event is free to attend. Interested people may register to receive the Zoom Webinar access at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/distinguished-laureate-lecture-series-xi-tickets-266179238267.

Coalition plans virtual Black History event

The Pine Bluff Wellness and Health Equity Coalition, along with the Coalition for a Tobacco Free Arkansas, invites the community to help recognize Black History Month by attending their virtual event entitled: "Dinner and Dialogue -- A Candid Conversation Featuring Nikki Giovanni and James Baldwin." This free event will take place via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 24, according to a news release. An excerpt from the 1971 video "A Conversation with Nikki Giovanni and James Baldwin" will be shown to set the stage for a panel discussion followed by a Q & A session with the audience. Jimmy Cunningham, tourism development director, of Pine Bluff will serve as the facilitator. Guests and the topics include state Rep. Vivian Flowers -- Social Justice; Tom Bennett of Pine Bluff -- Education; Anthony Armstrong, a former Pine Bluff resident -- Economics; and Dr. Pebbles Fagan -- Health. To register for this event, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUud-CgqDsrHtadDuPJf1x_H2jIMfOAg4On.

The Links plan heart health session

The community is invited to join the Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc. for "Guarding Our Hearts" at 7 p.m. Feb. 24 via Zoom. This session will feature, Dr. Joe L. Hargrove who specializes in cardiovascular diseases. The event is designed to help the community focus on cardiovascular health and knowing their risks for heart disease, according to a news release. The public is encouraged to hear from Hargrove. The Zoom are https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84212357913?pwd=eXh0VjNUWmw3VFdzVW14SzBvNXlLdz09 with Meeting ID: 842 1235 7913 and Passcode: 868583 or dial by location: +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) or +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington, D.C.)

GOP meeting set

The Jefferson County Republican Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 24, at Larry's Pizza, 4901 Dollarway Road, at White Hall. The 2022 election season officially begins Feb. 22, the day the filing period starts. Persons wishing to run for elected office, and or join the GOP County Committee can begin to do so at the County Clerk's office at noon. The filing period ends March 1, according to a news release.

Science Family Night set

Seeds to STEM, Pine Bluff Lighthouse Academy and the Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County will present a Science Family Night from 5:30-8 p.m. Feb. 24 at First United Methodist Church, 200 W. Sixth Ave. The community is invited to attend the event. "Seeds for STEM will offer numerous science activities that the whole family can enjoy such as dissecting frogs, making lotions, keychains, ice cream, extracting DNA from strawberries and more," according to a news release. The community can also help by providing donations of hot dogs, chips, drinks, and popcorn and by volunteering. To volunteer, visit https://forms.gle/9MwQcFsiuoXVgycK9) and to recruit youth and RSVP, visit https://forms.gle/9MwQcFsiuoXVgycK9. Details: Nyeshia Aldridge, chief executive officer, Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County, naldridge@boysgirlsclubjc.org or (870)850-7500, ext. 102.

Little Rock VA sets virtual claims clinic

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold its monthly Virtual VA Claims Clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. Feb. 24. To reserve a timeslot to speak one-on-one with a VA benefits representative, participants should call (501) 370-3829 before 5 p.m. Feb. 23. During the virtual claims clinic, staff is available to answer questions about existing VA benefits claims and how to file a new one, according to a news release. Veterans and their family members may also use VA's Visitor Reporting Engagement Application (VERA), a new online tool, to schedule in-person or virtual appointments with VA benefits counselors. For details about benefits, visit http://benefits.va.gov/benefits/ or call 800-827-1000.

Through Thursday, Feb. 24

Small Works open at SAU

The 2022 Small Works on Paper traveling artist exhibition will be open at Southern Arkansas University at Magnolia in the Brinson Art Galleryuntil Feb. 24. The display features 28 artists, including Rashawn Penister of Pine Bluff and Crystal Jennings of Rison, according to an Arkansas Arts Council news release. Details: https://www.arkansasheritage.com/arkansas-art-council/aac-programs/small-works-on-paper.

Beginning Friday, Feb. 25

UAPB to beginner's

beekeeping

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will hold a three-part workshop on beekeeping for beginners. The sessions will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 25, March 4 and March 11 at the S.J. Parker 1890 Extension Complex auditorium, 2300 L.A. "Prexy" Davis Drive. Yong Park, Ph.D, UAPB associate professor of agriculture and entomologist/beekeeper, will lead the sessions. Space is limited to the first 20 paid registrants. The course costs $30. The fee, which covers a beekeeping manual book and box lunches, should be paid in person before Feb. 25 in room 112 of the S.J. Parker Agricultural Research Center, 2102 Oliver Road. Payments should be via check or money order only and made payable to the "UAPB Small Farm Program." Payments are non-refundable. Details: Karen Lee, UAPB Extension assistant, at (870) 575-7225 or leek@uapb.edu.

Saturday, Feb. 26

In-person Black History event changes to virtual

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington and state Sen. Stephanie Flowers of Pine Bluff will be among honorees of a Black History event that will now be live streamed beginning at 10 a.m. Feb. 26 on Irby Vision, the YouTube channel of author Jason Irby, event organizer. The seventh annual Arkansas Heritage Celebration of Black History Month was changed to virtual because covid protocols will no longer allow in-person attendance, Irby said in a news release. The event was originally scheduled to take place at the Hillary Rodham Clinton Children's Library and Learning Center at Little Rock. Details: Jasonirby.wordpress.com or jasonirbyinnovationfoundation@gmail.com.

Through Monday, Feb. 28

Arsenal to conduct

prescribed burns

The Arkansas Forestry Division will be conducting multiple prescribed and controlled burns at the Pine Bluff Arsenal now until the end of February, depending on the weather. The local community should not be alarmed if they see large plumes of smoke coming from the Arsenal, according to a news release. All controlled burns will be conducted by specially-trained and equipped crews skilled at fire management operations, according to the release.

Tuesday, March 1

White Hall School District hosts art showcase

The White Hall School District's Art Department will hold a Visual Art Showcase from 5-6:30 p.m. March 1 at the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road. The public is invited to attend this event, according to a news release from Julie Caple, art teacher at Gandy Elementary School. The showcase will feature selected artwork from students at Gandy, Hardin, Moody and Taylor elementary schools, White Hall Middle School and White Hall High School.

Through Tuesday, March 1

Virtual Beginning Farmer Classes set

The Center for Arkansas Farms and Food (CAFF) will present a new round of Beginning Farmer Classes virtually on Tuesdays and Thursdays through March 1. Class times are 6-8:30 p.m. Each course costs $10 and will be presented via Zoom. The classes were redesigned to highlight the practices of successful farmers and offer learning activities with information from local service providers and regional farmers, according to a news release. CAFF is a center of the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, the research arm of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. To register, visit https://farmandfoodsystem.uada.edu/classes/.

Thursday, March 3

ASC to host artist reception

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., is featuring Carl E. Moore's PAUSE. People, Places and Scenes exhibition at ASC's main building through April 30. Moore's paintings comment on racism. ASC will host a joint reception featuring artists Moore and Meikel Church from 5-7 p.m. March 3.

Through Friday, March 4

Zeta Phi Beta seeks

scholarship applicants

Epsilon Zeta Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. seeks applicants for two scholarships. The sorority will provide a $1,000 to a young woman enrolled at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and a $500 scholarship to a young woman enrolled at Southeast Arkansas College, according to a news release. An applicant must have a 3.0 grade point average. The application, an official transcript, and letters of recommendation on the letter writer's official letterhead, may be emailed to epilonzz.pb@gmail.com and/or mailed to P.O. Box 1161, Pine Bluff, AR 71613, by March 4. Details: Mary Liddell at marylddll@yahoo.com or call (870) 643-2383.

Through Saturday, March 5

'Deeply Rooted: A Glimpse into Southern Lifestyle'

exhibit open

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host "Deeply Rooted: A Glimpse into Southern Lifestyle," an exhibition featuring work from its permanent collection, through March 5, according to a news release. The exhibit was curated by Torri Richardson, the center's curatorial intern and 2021 graduate of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. This exhibition will show southern lifestyle from various viewpoints.

Tension and Protection

exhibit open

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will showcase an exhibit, "Tension and Protection: Textile Work by Suzannah Schreckhise" in the International Paper Gallery through March 5, according to a news release. This exhibition features Schreckhise's textile work, combining her crochet series and her ongoing mask series, "Breath." Schreckhise is a multidisciplinary visual artist based in Fayetteville.

Monday, March 7

New county health unit,

coroner's office to open

Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson announced the grand opening ceremonies for the new county health unit and coroner's office will be held March 7. The celebration for the Dr. Josetta E. Wilkins Jefferson County Health Unit, 3801 S. Hickory St., will be held at 11 a.m. The ceremony for the U.S. Brown Jefferson County Coroner's Office, 503 E. Second Ave., will be held at 2:30 p.m., according to a news release. The community is invited to attend.

Mayor to give state of city address

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley M. Washington will deliver the annual State of the City after the Pine Bluff City Council meeting on March 7 which starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The public is invited to attend to learn about the city's accomplishments in 2021 and its goals for 2022. Covid-19 safeguards will be implemented, according to a news release.

Beginning Monday, March 7

SEA concert group hosts Little Mermaid

The Southeast Arkansas Concert Association 2021-22 season returns to live events at the University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) Fine Arts Center. The Little Mermaid, the annual musical, will be held March 7-12 with 13 shows at the center. Details: https://searkconcert.org or Facebook.