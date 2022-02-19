Church notes: First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville learns about missions

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., worships on Sundays at 10 a.m.

The church will host Lenten soup suppers and meditations on Wednesdays from March 2 through April 6. Dinner is served at 5:30 p.m. in McKay Hall. Meditations begin at 6:20 p.m. in the sanctuary. Suggested donation is $3/person, $5/family. Contact the church office to sign up.

For Bible study opportunities:

Adult Bible Fellowship: 9 a.m. Sunday, McKay Hall.

Men's Bible Fellowship: 8 a.m. Wednesday, Meeting Room.

Women's Bible Fellowship: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Lower Level 8/9.

Community Life Groups: Various times and days.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., meets for regular Sunday morning worship at 8:30 a.m. for the traditional service and at 10:45 a.m. for the blended service.

Sunday school for all age children and teens meets in the lower level at 9:30 a.m., and adult Bible classes are in the Fellowship Hall and in the library, also at 9:30 a.m. Christianity 101, where you can learn about Luther's Small Catechism and how it relates to our members, is led by Pastor Hass in the library.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., offers worship at 10:15 a.m. on Sundays in person and online.

FPC will host PC(USA) Mission co-worker in Honduras, The Rev. Dori Hjalmarson, as a guest preacher this Sunday. There will be lunch followed by presentations about the Honduran church and their ministry on both Sunday and Monday, Feb. 21. For lunch reservations, please contact the church office or email administrative.assistant@fpcbentonville.org by Feb. 17.

The FPC Food Pantry is operating as a drive-through from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Please bring something (utility bill, etc.) that shows that you are a resident of Benton County.

Information: 273-5450, fpcbentonville.org.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., warmly invites the community to worship. In-person worship is at 10 a.m. Sundays. Masks are strongly recommended for everyone. Childcare is available. Watch the service live on the church website or Facebook page.

The Missions Committee is working with Canopy NWA to help resettle refugees in Northwest Arkansas. With the Afghan crisis and continuing global relocations, Canopy has resettled more than 130 refugees in the last six months. To help with this growing need, PCBV is launching a Love Your Neighbor project in February. How can you contribute? Help assemble household Welcome Kits. Donate gently used furniture. Give to help newly arriving families. For more information or to participate, call the church office.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

Washington County

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday morning worship services, both in-person and livestreamed, at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Online worship services are available on YouTube and through the church's website at www.fpcspringdale.org. Interim Pastor Rev. Dr. Ronnie Prevost is leading services. The church continues to search for an installed pastor. Sunday School classes are at 9:30 a.m. for all ages.

Covid-19 practices have been updated to encourage wearing of face masks.

The Minute for Mission for the next several weeks will feature one of the committees of the church. This week, the Stewardship Committee will remind us that the work of the church continues, what the committee does and how each of us may help.

If you are experiencing a difficult time -- emotionally, spiritually or in your relationships -- you don't have to suffer alone. Our Stephen Ministers are trained caregivers, ready to listen, care for and encourage you, pray with and for you, and provide one-to-one Christian care to help you through whatever it is you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

After Church Fellowship is at 11:45 a.m. Sundays in Fellowship Hall. Join your friends for a cup of coffee and a light snack following services each week.

During the month of February, Presbyterian Women are collecting donations for the purchase of Gifts of the Heart Hygiene Kits to be given to Ferncliff Disaster Assistance.

Sunday school classes are at 9:30 a.m. for all ages.

Confirmation classes are at 9:30 a.m. Sundays for students in sixth through eighth grades. Contact Youth Director Adam Alexander at the church if you want your child to participate.

FPC Youth Group meets Wednesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Youth Wing of the church. The youth Lunch Bunch meets immediately following Sunday worship until 2 p.m. each Sunday.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

