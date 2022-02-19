Clunky for starters

Today’s game

Illinois State at No. 4 Arkansas

WHEN noon

WHERE Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville

RECORDS Illinois State 1-0; Arkansas 0-1

STARTING PITCHERS Illinois State LHP Sean Sinisko (5-5, 4.44 ERA in 2021); Arkansas LHP Hagen Smith

TV None

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

INTERNET SEC Network-Plus

SHORT HOPS Scheduled starting pitchers for Sunday’s 1 p.m. finale are Illinois State RHP Derek Salata (2-4, 4.95 ERA in 2021) and Arkansas RHP Jaxon Wiggins (3-1, 5.09). … Arkansas 2B Robert Moore made the game’s gold-star play, a diving catch on a liner off the bat of Jonathan Sabotnik in the first inning. … Arkansas catcher Michael Turner made a strong play on a would-be wild pitch from Gabe Starks to post the last out of the ninth inning. Starks’ pitch skipped past Turner but took a big carom off the back wall. Turner turned, got to the ball and delivered a backhand strike to Starks at the plate, who blocked Kyle Soberano and tagged him.

FAYETTEVILLE -- Illinois State's first excursion onto a grass field this season was a productive one that put a damper on the University of Arkansas' baseball opening day festivities.

The Redbirds received quality bullpen work after starter Jordan Lussier took a line drive off the head in the second inning and their veteran hitters outperformed the No. 4 Razorbacks' bats in a 3-2 upset before a crowd of 10,116 at Baum-Walker Stadium on Friday.

Arkansas, coming off a 50-win season, lost its first season opener at home since 1981 and dropped its first season opener of any kind since 1994.

Illinois State got out of the gates with a two-run first inning against Connor Noland and outhit the Hogs 7-4, led by Ryan Cermak's 3-for-4 performance.

"It was just disappointing that we didn't come through with some hits," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "Obviously it's just one game, but it's frustrating when you're used to scoring a few runs and we just didn't get it done. You look at the box score and they outhit us and obviously they outpitched us."

Illinois State has not practiced outdoors this semester, but it didn't slow the Redbirds, who also won 8-7 in their last game at Baum-Walker in 2020.

"Obviously this is a big win," Illinois State Coach Steve Holm said. "We played really well. We pitched and played defense. I thought the biggest thing was how we handled our starting pitcher obviously getting hit in the head. We didn't panic, we didn't lose focus."

Right-hander Colin Wyman inherited two runners with one out in the second inning after Lussier took Brady Slavens' 103 mph line drive off the back of his head. Wyman escaped the jam by inducing a foul pop by Jalen Battles and retiring Zack Gregory on a high fly to shallow center with the bases loaded after falling behind 2-0 on the at-bat.

Wyman worked 3 2/3 innings and allowed the tying runs on home runs by Battles and Gregory in the fifth inning. Other than the home runs, the Razorbacks drew two walks, had two batters hit by pitches, got the Slavens hit off Lussier in the second and a Chris Lanzilli infield single to lead off the seventh inning.

Van Horn said he couldn't put a finger on why the approach from Arkansas' hitters was off.

"A little tight, maybe?" Van Horn said. "Which surprised me, and I told them that after the game, 'You didn't play like you were loose.'

"It just seemed like there was some nerves going on for some reason, trying too hard. Hopefully we can make an adjustment and start playing like I know we can."

Holm's Redbirds now have four road wins against ranked competition in the past four seasons, including a win at No. 1 Vanderbilt in 2019 as well as the No. 13 Razorbacks in 2020.

"That's as good as you're going to start, especially when your Friday guy goes out in the second inning there," Holm said. "Huge innings by Colin Wyman to come in there."

The Redbirds got started with one out in the first inning when Noland's first pitch grazed Aidan Huggins on his jersey. Cermak moved him to third base with a single through the right side. Jake McCaw stroked a single the opposite way through a big hole at shortstop to give Illinois State a 1-0 lead.

Cermak stole third base and Adrian Flores drew a a five-pitch walk. Noland might have escaped the inning allowing only the one run after Robert Moore made a diving catch on Jonathan Sabotnik's liner up the middle.

However, Noland committed a balk that allowed another run to score before Nick Gile lined out to third.

"We lined out twice," Holm said. "I thought we could have put a really, really crooked number up there. We had that line drive that Robert Moore made that nice play.

"And we lined out to third to end that inning. I think that really kept them in the ballgame for a long time. I think if both of those balls get through and they're chasing five or six at that point, it might really change it. Credit to them, they got down by two and they hung in there. They bopped them two balls over the wall and made us score that last one there late."

Noland stayed in long enough to complete five inning on 75 pitches, allowing 5 hits, 2 walks and 2 earned runs and striking out 5.

"Almost had a chance to get out of that inning only down a run," Van Horn said. "We balked a guy in, and then next guy lines out to third. I just saw a lot of nerves going on out there.

"Then he settled in and had some good innings, kept the ball down with some sink. He pitched like we knew he could."

The Razorbacks finally got to Wyman in the fifth. Battles worked a 2-1 count then blasted a fastball well over the left-field wall, 432 feet into the Hog Pen.

With one out, Gregory launched an opposite field shot that just cleared the left field wall to tie the game at 2-2.

The Razorbacks seemed to have all the momentum when their first two batters reached base in the sixth inning against lefty Jared Hall (1-0) on Jace Bohrofen's hit by pitch and Robert Moore's walk.

However, Hall rebounded to get ahead of Michael Turner and strike him out looking for the first out. Slavens grounded out to the first baseman, then Battles struck out swinging to quell the threat.

The Redbirds scored the winning run with two outs in the seventh inning after Kole Ramage (0-1) retired the first two batters on two pitches.

Leadoff man Kyle Soberano poked a single into right field on a 1-1 count. Huggins stroked the first pitch he saw from Ramage down the third-base line and the chopper got into the corner. Soberano raced around the bases as Bohrofen got the ball in to the cutoff man and Battles did not make a throw home.

Arkansas did not get a man past first base in the final two innings against Hall and right-handers Kolton Scherbenske, a transfer from North Carolina-Charlotte, and Erik Kubiatowicz, who earned the save.

Lanzilli singled to shortstop to lead off the seventh, but the Razorbacks did not advance him from there.

Scherbenske and Kubiatowicz both threw clean innings to polish off the win.