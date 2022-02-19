Closings set for Presidents Day

Several offices announced they will be closed Monday in observance of Presidents Day.

Pine Bluff City Hall and related offices will be closed. The next city council meeting will be held Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The agenda is available at https://www.facebook.com/MayorShirleyWashington.The council usually meets the first and third Monday of the month.

The Jefferson County Courthouse and related offices will be closed.

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas, senior centers and Southeast Arkansas Transportation (SEAT) offices will be closed. SEAT will still transport cancer and dialysis patients to appointments.

The state of Arkansas will observe George Washington’s Birthday and Daisy Gatson Bates Day as an official state holiday. State Capitol offices and state buildings will be closed. The State Capitol will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Liberty to replace water main

Liberty Utilities contractors will replace a water main line at White Hall beginning at 9 a.m. Feb. 24 from North Phillips Street to Sheridan Road, including portions of Highway west to Betty Street. The work will last approximately two to five hours, according to a news release.

The work will result in low to no water pressure for the Briarwood Subdivision while work is being conducted. Once water pressure has been restored, Briarwood customers may notice some water discoloration caused by mineral deposits, which is normal. If they notice discoloration, the should let their water flow for a brief period of time until it becomes clear.

Liberty will replace aged galvanized main pipeline with new and improved 4-inch PVC pipeline. This upgrade will increase system reliability, customer water pressure, and help reduce the risk for future system leaks, according to the release.

“Ongoing infrastructure improvements are an essential part of ensuring that we are reliably providing quality water to our customers,” said Tony Penna, vice president and general manager - water, Liberty. “We have been happy to take part in several infrastructure improvement projects within the White Hall community. Continuing to improve the water infrastructure here for our customers is very important to us.”

Black history event to be held online

The seventh annual Arkansas Heritage Celebration of Black History Month has changed from in-person to live streamed beginning at 10 a.m. Feb. 26 on Irby Vision, the YouTube channel of author Jason Irby, event organizer.

Covid protocols will no longer allow in-person attendance, he said in a news release.

The celebration will honor six Arkansans with the 2022 Legend Among Us awards including Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington and state Sen. Stephanie Flowers of Pine Bluff.

The event was originally scheduled to take place at the Hillary Rodham Clinton Children’s Library and Learning Center at Little Rock. However, out of an abundance of caution and safety, it will be presented online.

Details: Jasonirby.wordpress.com or jasonirbyinnovationfoundation@gmail.com .

Caregivers meeting date changes

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host its Caregivers/Alzheimer’s Support Group meeting online at 11 a.m. Tuesday. The meeting was changed from Monday because of the Presidents Day holiday, a spokesman said.

The community is invited to attend the workshop via Zoom for people who care for someone with Alzheimer’s disease or another type of dementia, according to a news release.

The Zoom link is https://us06web.zoom.us/j/92467500571?pwd=UnA1bnNsUm1hTG5NbUhhVkVua0ZX-Zz09 with Meeting ID: 924 6750 0571 and Passcode: 6300. To call, dial 1 346 248 7799 and use the same ID. Details: Carolyn Ferguson at Area Agency, (870) 543-6300.

Locals named to Dean’s Honor Roll

The University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) named students to the Dean’s Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.50-3.74.

Southeast Arkansas honorees were Kinsey Everett of DeWitt, Jennifer Jarrett of Lake Village, and Abby Stratton of Stuttgart, according to a news release.

Area residents recognized by Ole Miss

The University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) students were to the Chancellor’s Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.75-4.00.

Area honorees were Anna Hildebrand, Molly Bohanan, and Lauren Hord, all of Stuttgart, and Henry Potter of Lake Village, according to a news release.