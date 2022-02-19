Eastern Illinois quiets UALR bars

EASTERN ILLINOIS;AB;R;H;RBI

DiLuca, 2b;4;2;1;1

Eickhoff, rf;4;2;1;1

Doyle, 3b;4;0;0;1

Ignoffo, 1b;5;1;2;3

Hayman, dh;3;1;0;0

Aide, lf;5;2;2;1

Worcester, ss;3;1;1;1

Gallaher, c;3;1;0;0

Riley, cf;3;1;1;1

TOTALS;3411;8;9

UALR;AB;R;H;RBI

Figueroa, ss;3;0;2;0

Williams, cf;4;0;1;0

McWilliams, 1b;3;0;0;0

Soto, lf;3;0;0;0

Bernabe, ph;1;0;0;0

Dickerson, rf;3;0;0;0

Burgarello, ph;1;0;0;0

Wright, c;4;0;0;0

Lyons, 3b;2;0;1;0

Pickering, dh;2;0;0;0

Stroth, ph;1;0;0;0;0

Hussein, 2b;3;0;1;0

TOTALS;30;0;5;0

Eastern Illinois;000;012;008 — 11;8;0

UALR;000;000;000 — 0;5;1

EASTERN ILLINOIS;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

Malatestinic, W (1-0);6;5;0;0;3;5

Nicholson, S (1) 1;3;0;0;0;0;4

UALR;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

Arnold, L (0-1);5;1;1;1;2;4

Smallwood;0+;0;2;2;1;0

Davis;3;3;2;2;2;5

Stubber;0+;0;2;2;2;0

Hunt;2/3;3;4;3;1;0

Lansville;1/3;1;0;0;0;0

WP — Hunt, 2. Umpires — Home: Bennett; First: Carr; Third: Whitaker. Time — 2:53.

Attendance — 328

The sunlight behind the trees surrounding the outfield at Little Rock's Gary Hogan Field began to fade, making an already nippy opening day that much chillier.

If there was going to be any warmth, it would've had to come from Mother Nature as the University of Arkansas-Little Rock's bats never got hot Friday.

The Trojans dropped their 2022 season opener 11-0 as they managed five hits against Eastern Illinois. UALR ace Hayden Arnold threw four perfect innings before allowing one run in the fifth and being pulled after 77 pitches, but Panthers starter Blake Malatestinic matched him with six shutout innings.

Trevor Nicholson then closed things out for Eastern Illinois with three perfect innings as the Panthers piled on eight runs in the top of the ninth to turn a 3-0 contest into a rout.

"Hayden Arnold did everything we could have hoped he would do," Trojans Coach Chris Curry said. "We talked about it before the game -- if he got us through the fifth, we would be very, very happy."

Arnold did just that, striking out two in the first inning and another in the fourth. But Ryan Ignoffo got Eastern Illinois' first hit to lead off the fifth, lining a double off the base of the wall in straightaway center.

He'd come around to score three batters later on two fly-ball outs, giving the visitors a 1-0 lead.

The Panthers scored twice more in the sixth, loading the bases with no outs before Ignoffo doubled down the left-field line.

Curry then gathered UALR (0-1) in the dugout, looking to ignite a rally. It never came -- the Trojans' last 16 batters went down in order.

But it's not as if they were entirely without chances. UALR got three of its five hits from its 1-2 tandem of shortstop Eldrige Figueroa and center fielder Tyler Williams, setting up prime opportunities in the third and fifth innings.

In the third, Williams followed a Figueroa single with a double, only for Canyon McWilliams to pop out and Miguel Soto to ground out to second.

Two innings later, Jorden Hussein led off with a single and Figueroa came behind him with a walk to put runners on first and second with no outs.

Williams then struck out, however, and McWilliams lined out to second, with Eastern Illinois (1-0) flipping to the shortstop to double off Hussein and end the threat.

"Base hits are not what wins the game. It's scoring runs," Curry said. "Situational hitting is what bit us right there."

The Trojans meet the Panthers today at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. as part of a 10-game opening homestand.

"The key here is to not make too much out of a situation when you're talking about the first game of the year," Curry said. "We'll get an opportunity to see how we respond."





CENTRAL ARKANSAS 7,

MISSOURI STATE 4

The University of Central Arkansas opened with a victory against Missouri State at Bear Stadium in Conway.

UCA scored all of its runs on seven hits, including a three-run seventh inning that saw it turn a 4-3 deficit into a 6-4 lead. Connor Emmet had a team-high two hits for UCA and scored three runs. Trent Gregson, who was credited with the win, pitched three innings in relief and struck out six.

UCA and MSU are set to face off twice more this weekend, including today at noon and Sunday at 1 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS 9, UAPB 3

Travis Gober and Pearce Howard each had two RBI as New Orleans (1-0) jumped out to a 6-1 lead and outlasted the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in the season opener for both teams at Maestri Field in New Orleans.

Kasten Furr had three hits, while Gober, Miguel Useche and Isaac Williams had two each for the Privateers, who lost five of their last six games last season but got off to a quick start to the season by scoring runs in five of the first seven innings.

Dylan Jutze finished 2 for 3 with 2 RBI to lead UAPB (0-1) at the plate. Andrew Duran took the loss on the mound after allowing 8 hits while striking out 6 in 5 innings.

The Golden Lions will face fellow Southwestern Athletic Conference member Prairie View A&M today at 1 p.m.