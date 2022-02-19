Gibson, Haff drive UA softball in win

FAYETTEVILLE -- Danielle Gibson homered and drove in two runs, while Mary Haff pitched six scoreless innings as the two preseason All-SEC selections helped the No. 10 University of Arkansas softball team take down Illinois 6-3 in the home opener Friday at Bogle Park.

Gibson, who was named to the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge all-tournament team last weekend, finished 2 for 2 with a double and a home run, drove in two runs and scored twice.

"I don't know that there's a better first baseman than Danielle Gibson in the country," Arkansas Coach Courtney Deifel said. "How she anchors our defense, runs our defense, and how she moves everybody, I hope that they're [underclassmen] learning from her."

The Hogs never trailed, scoring a run in the first inning. Illinois scored three times in the sixth off Razorbacks reliever Chenise Delce and brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh. But Haff, who pitched the first 5 1/3 innings, came back to the circle and got the final two outs.

Gibson said Haff has the experience and doesn't let any situation faze her.

"Mary is always going to be just a steady, strong face for us," Gibson said. "She's composed, she's got poise, and she's got so much confidence. Knowing that she has confidence gives us as a defense confidence to play behind her. She just stays really steady and doesn't ride a roller coaster, which is huge for us staying really poised."

Sophomore Hannah Gammill also went 2 for 2 with a home run and 2 RBI as the Razorbacks finished with seven hits.

Alabama graduate transfer KB Sides drew a leadoff walk for the Hogs in the first inning, stole second and went to third on an error. Two batters later, Gibson ripped a double to midfield to drive in Sides.

In the third inning, Gibson rocketed a pitch into the right-field berm, putting the Razorbacks up 2-0.

The Illini threatened with leadoff hits in three straight innings, but Haff and the Razorbacks were able to escape each without giving up any runs.

In the fifth, Arkansas provided some two-out runs. After Gibson drew a walk, Gammill sent a two-run shot, her second of the season, just over the wall to give Arkansas a 4-0 lead. Freshman Kacie Hoffman then went deep over the right field wall for her first career home run.

"It's really exciting to watch, especially youngsters, hit the long ball," Gibson said with a smile on her face. "You are going to get many, many more from Kacie, that was just a piece of what she can do. Hannah is going to carry us as a program for a while, so I'm really excited that she's grinding through things that she's worked on offensively. It's so rewarding."

With two outs in the sixth, Sides sent a shot into center field. After the Illini missed a diving grab, the redshirt senior rounded the bases for an inside-the-park home run, giving the Razorbacks a 6-3 advantage.

Arkansas will host Wichita State and Longwood today. First pitch against Wichita State is scheduled for 12:15 p.m., followed by Longwood at 2:30 p.m.