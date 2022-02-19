Existing-home sales reach one-year high

Sales of previously owned homes unexpectedly increased to a one-year high as buyers rushed in ahead of a surge in mortgage rates, further depleting tight inventories to a record low.

Contract closings increased 6.7% in January from the month before to an annualized 6.5 million, figures from the National Association of Realtors showed Friday. All four regions saw gains on a monthly basis. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 6.1 million annualized rate in January.

"Buyers were likely anticipating further rate increases and locking-in at the low rates, and investors added to overall demand with all-cash offers," Lawrence Yun, the association's chief economist, said in a statement Friday. "Consequently, housing prices continue to move solidly higher."

With American demand for homes still outstripping supply, the current pace of sales depends in large part on the availability of properties. January's increase in sales came almost entirely from homes priced above $500,000, and the recent spike in mortgage rates may temper future demand.

The number of homes for sale dropped to a record low 860,000 last month, down 2.3% from a month earlier and 16.5% lower than a year ago. At the current pace it would take 1.6 months to sell all of the homes on the market, also an all-time low in the association's data. Realtors see anything below five months of supply as a sign of a tight market.

Amid the limited supply, affordability remains a persistent problem for Americans looking to buy. The median selling price rose 15.4% to $350,300 in January from a year ago. First-time buyers accounted for 27% of sales in January, hovering near a record low.

While it's normal for fewer homes to go on sale in the months leading up to the annual spring homebuying season, the low level of properties on the market continues to give sellers a big edge on buyers.

Cash sales represented 27% of all transactions last month and investors made up 22% of the market, crowding out first-time buyers.

Homebuilders have stepped up to put up more new homes in response to the red hot housing demand. Nearly 1.6 million housing units were started in 2021, a 15.6% increase over 2020, according to the Commerce Department. But many more homes need to be built. A recent analysis by Realtor.com found the shortage of new homes relative to new households has swelled to nearly 6 million homes.

High commodities prices, shipping delays and labor shortages have ballooned backlogs and restrained building activity.

On average, homes sold within 19 days of hitting the market last month. That's not quite as fast as the summer, when 17 days was the norm. In a market that's more evenly balanced between buyers and sellers, homes typically remain on the market 45 days.

Existing condominium and co-op sales rose 8.8%, while sales of previously owned single-family homes increased 6.5% from the previous month. Those prices rose 15.9% from a year ago.

Sales of previously owned homes account for about 90% of U.S. housing and are calculated when a contract closes. New-home sales, which make up the remainder, are based on contract signings and January data will be released next week.

MORTGAGE RATES

Historically low mortgage rates last year helped give would-be homeowners buying power as prices soared. Now rates are expected to rise as the Federal Reserve moves to fight inflation by raising its short-term interest rate and winding down its bond purchases that helped keep long-term interest rates low.

Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose this week, approaching levels not seen since 2019. The average rate on a 30-year loan reached 3.92%, up from 3.69% the previous week, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.

The last time the 30-year rate was higher was in May of 2019 when it reached 3.99%.

The average borrower with a 20% down payment would pay about $100 more a month on a new mortgage than one taken out at the end of last year because of rising rates and higher home prices, said Andy Walden, vice president of enterprise research strategy at Black Knight, a mortgage-data provider.

The Mortgage Bankers Association forecasts average rates will be slightly above 4% by the end of the year -- still low in historic terms, but higher than the 3% or lower that borrowers have been seeing. (The association includes rates for refinances as well as purchases in its forecast.)

But some shoppers -- particularly first-time buyers -- may decide to wait until even higher rates help cool off prices later in the year. The largest share of homebuyers are millennials ages 21-40, many of whom are first-time buyers, according to the National Association of Realtors.

"The spring season will be very interesting," said Yun, the association economist.

Information for this article was contributed by Reade Pickert of Bloomberg News (WPNS); by Alex Veiga of The Associated Press; and by Ann Carrns of The New York Times.