Experts fret flu season isn’t over

NEW YORK — This winter’s mild flu season has faded to a trickle of cases in much of the U.S., but health officials aren’t ready to call it over.

Since the beginning of the year, positive flu test results and doctor’s office visits for flu-like illnesses are down. But second waves of influenza are not unusual, and some experts said it’s possible a late winter or spring surge is coming.

“The question we’re asking ourselves now is: ‘Is this it, or is there more to come?’” said Lynnette Brammer of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Covid-19 cases have been falling, leading to a decline in mask wearing and behaviors that may have been keeping flu down this winter. As people are less cautious, flu or other respiratory viruses can surge, Brammer said.

Last winter’s flu season was virtually nonexistent.

Some doctors were nervous about how things would go this winter, wondering if last year’s lull would cause flu immunity to wane. Also, fewer children and adults got flu shots this year, according to preliminary CDC data.

The season peaked in December, just as covid-19 cases surged, driven by the more transmissible omicron variant, Dr. Angela Branche, a University of Rochester infectious diseases specialist, observed.

The CDC has not yet released estimates of the current vaccine’s effectiveness but it is expected to do so next week.