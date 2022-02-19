Faith Matters: Planting flowers and faith

On Sunday, Nov. 14, we took advantage of a sunny afternoon following our church service to plant bulbs along the foundation below our mural facing Peach Orchard. Wearing masks as we clustered together, taking up well-used trowels from the gardeners among us, and getting a little dirt under our nails were part of the experience. Our intent for the activity, though, was to counter a slump we were all feeling in the midst of pandemic life. By planting bulbs, we had something to look forward to come springtime. We were planting a little hope, a tangible reminder that we are a people who believe in resurrection, life and love.

When I mentioned looking forward to the flowering bulbs earlier this week, I was notified, "We have a mole." I'm writing this now when it's 27 degrees outside, but I had to check if we have emerging plants or not. Obviously, we have at least one productive mole whose tunnels raise the ground noticeably and head directly from the middle of the lawn toward the building and along our row of bulbs. I smiled at the emerging leaves breaking through the soil, unaffected by the underground creature. Unfortunately, I know tens of bulbs were planted, maybe even 50 or more, but only about a dozen are showing signs of growth right now.

We could, I suppose, set traps to capture the hungry mole, but that doesn't seem right. I remember a garden-tender once telling me -- or maybe I read it? -- that you plant enough to share. The bunnies, the birds and the bugs are going to get some, but you plant and tend using common sense and hope for enough to harvest. This perspective keeps me humbly a part of the environment in which we live and respectful of all the life around me.

Our gospel lesson for this Sunday includes the part of the sermon from the plain where Jesus commends those listening to love their enemies (Luke 6:27). Interestingly, I don't think of moles as enemies; they're just part of nature. I have reason, which enables me to situate myself to do better when faced with adverse conditions. But what about when the adversary also has reason and intention to do harm to me and mine?

Some can use Jesus's words to admonish those who seek self-protection from harmful, dangerous situations, but that is not love. Reciprocal love exchanged without judgement creates conditions for thriving, where, as in the beginning, there is enough for all, and it is good. Along the way we seem to have forgotten that we are on "this fragile earth, our island home" together, a part of Creation, given the extra responsibility as humans to be good stewards not for greed and exploitation but out of love for all, because we are so loved. Sometimes good care and stewardship looks like setting boundaries and protections in place for preservation, and sometimes it looks like trying something, anything, to instill a little hope in goodness, even planting bulbs in a mole-infested yard. Always we can ask ourselves why we are doing what we are doing, but it may also be worthwhile to ask ourselves who or what we perceive to be the enemy, and how is what we are doing showing a greater love?

The Rev. Sara Milford serves at All Saints' Episcopal Church in Bentonville. You can contact her at mothersara@allsaintsbentonville.org and find service information on Facebook @allsaintsbville.