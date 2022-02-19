Fayetteville launches portal for nonprofit federal aid

FAYETTEVILLE -- The city has launched an online portal for nonprofit groups to apply for American Rescue Plan money.

The city is slated to receive about $17.9 million in federal aid meant to support a local response and recovery from the covid-19 pandemic. The city so far has received half the amount and will get the rest sometime this year.

Nonprofit groups can apply to receive a minimum $50,000 for social, environmental and economic projects. Applications will be evaluated for eligibility based on the federal government's final rules on use of the money and impact on residents, according to a city news release.

The City Council will review the submitted projects along with other potential American Rescue Plan expenditures. A specific amount has not been set aside for the nonprofit groups, according to an internal auditor with the city.

The portal will close March 18. An application guide, list of frequently asked questions and contacts for assistance are listed on a page on the city's website. For more information, go to: https://bit.ly/fayarpanonprofits.