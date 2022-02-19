Federal judge okays plans for Jacksonville Middle School expansion; dismisses motion to return state officials to desegregation case

Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. has conditionally approved the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District's plan to add classrooms to the new Jacksonville Middle School.

Additionally, in a short order this week, the judge agreed to allow the district to withdraw its earlier request for federal court intervention in a construction funding dispute with the state.

Marshall is the presiding judge in a 39-year-old federal school desegregation case in which the Jacksonville/North Pulaski district is a defendant and is obligated to replace its aged schools as a way to equalize them with more modern campuses in Pulaski County.

The 4,000-student district, represented by attorney Scott Richardson, had asked Marshall late last year to approve the district's plan to expand the district's new middle school, using federal covid-19 relief money to do so.

The request was for additional classrooms to accommodate 200 more sixth-through-eighth graders.

The middle school had opened in August with classroom space for 850. It had an Oct. 1 enrollment of 852.

Richardson had told the judge that the district can meet its desegregation case obligations to build two replacement elementary schools -- Murrell Taylor and Bayou Meto -- while also expanding the middle school.

Marshall said in an order issued Thursday that he was granting the request with a caveat.

"The provisions of the Court's September 2018 Order about construction priorities remain in effect," Marshall said. "The enrollment numbers demonstrate that expansion of the middle school is needed. And the Court commends JNPSD for identifying the [federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief] funding as a way to pay for this project.

"But, the needed middle-school-related efforts must not slow, or otherwise hinder, JNPSD's replacement of Taylor and Bayou Meto elementary schools," Marshall wrote.

"Given JNPSD's track record -- good faith, fresh experience, and construction savvy -- the Court is confident that JNPSD can complete and pay for all these important projects on schedule during the next several years."

Marshall in 2018 directed that Murrell Taylor and Bayou Meto be replaced before any phase II expansion projects are undertaken at what would become the district's new high school or the new middle school -- "unless the replacements can be done at the same time as one or both of the expansions without hindering completion of the new elementary schools."

Jeremy Owoh, superintendent of the district, has said the construction of eight new classrooms will cost a little over $4 million. The classroom addition would be an allowable use of the federal money, he said.

The district is to receive almost $19 million over the course of several years in federal covid-19 relief money. One of the many purposes of the money is to enable schools to promote physical distancing of students and staff members to limit the spread of covid-19.

As it stands, Jacksonville Middle is using common spaces such as the gymnasium and cafeteria for classes, he said.

MURRELL TAYLOR

The Jacksonville district had also recently asked the judge to dismiss its Aug. 31 request that state leaders be brought back into the long-running federal Pulaski County school desegregation lawsuit over funding for the building of a new Murrell Taylor Elementary campus.

State officials had initially offered to contribute to an expansion of Murrell Taylor but not to its court-ordered replacement. That had prompted the request from the district for the judge's involvement.

However, Richardson told Marshall in a court filing last week that the district had in October re-submitted its request for state help with a new school.

In January, the Arkansas Division of Public School Academic Facilities and Transportation responded by issuing "preliminary approval for participation" in the state's Partnership Program for the Taylor Elementary replacement project.

"Issuance of this preliminary approval moots the need for JNPSD's Motion for Leave to File Third-Party Complaint," Richardson told the judge in the latest court filing. "Accordingly, JNPSD requests that its Motion be dismissed without prejudice."

The state agency anticipates providing $4,149,467.08 for Murrell Taylor, and the district believes the amount will be sufficient to enable the district to afford the new school, Richardson wrote.

The $4.1 million would be the state's share of the overall cost. The district recently opened the 700-student Jacksonville Elementary at a total cost of about $18.5 million.

Richardson acknowledged to the judge that "preliminary approval" and funding are different, and that final approval of the state funding is a ways off.

The district must submit its formal application for the partnership money for Murrell Taylor by March 1 and won't receive a final decision on the project and estimated amounts of funding from the state until May 1, 2023.

"Should the State fail to fund the approved projects, JNPSD will revisit the need for judicial intervention in this matter," Richardson had told the judge.

Marshall wrote this week that "if the expected and sufficient partnership funding for Taylor falls through ... JNPSD must propose alternative ways to accomplish all these objectives."

HISTORY

The Jacksonville/North Pulaski district inherited desegregation obligations in regard to facilities, student achievement, student discipline and self monitoring when it separated from the Pulaski County Special district and began to operate independently with its own employees and elected board in July 2016.

In a ruling last May, Marshall concluded that the Jacksonville district had met its desegregation obligations and is released from federal court monitoring of those efforts, except the judge continues to monitor the district's compliance with its plan to build all new schools over the course of several years.

The district has completed Bobby G. Lester Elementary, Jacksonville Middle, Jacksonville High and Jacksonville Elementary. That leaves Murrell Taylor and Bayou Meto to be replaced.