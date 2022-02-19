Police beat: Felon toting gun, arrest report says;LR man charged in girl’s assault;Motorist arrested after police chase

Felon toting gun,

arrest report says

A North Little Rock man arrested in a hotel room Thursday morning was a felon with a firearm, Little Rock Police stated in an arrest report.

Joel Delgado, 42, was in the bathroom of a room at the Magnuson Hotel on 65th Street when police arrived just before 9 a.m.

Police say Delgado grabbed a pistol that was sitting near the bathtub, but they were able to take him into custody without incident.

Delgado has several felony convictions and cannot legally own a gun. He is charged with possession of a firearm by a certain person, a felony.

LR man charged

in girl's assault

Little Rock Police early Friday arrested a man who admitted to sexually assaulting a 13-year-old family member for nearly a year, according to an arrest report.

About a half-hour after midnight, Leonel Gonzales-Oleneldo, 31, of Little Rock, flagged down officers, telling them he had sexually assaulted the girl.

Police took him to his residence, where they met Gonzales-Oleneldo's wife and the victim. Officers learned his wife had filed a police report a few days before after Gonzales-Oleneldo told her he had been having sex with the girl.

Gonzales-Oleneldo had also told his wife he intended to flee, according to the police report. It was not clear whether police had acted on the report, and the report did not indicate a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

Gonzales-Oleneldo gave a statement to police, saying that he had sex with the child nearly every week for about a year, and he claimed the sex was consensual.

Gonzales-Oleneldo faces one charge of felony second-degree sexual assault.

Motorist arrested

after police chase

Arkansas State Police ended a vehicle pursuit in Interstate 630 Friday using a precision immobilization technique, causing the suspect's vehicle to crash and stop, according to an arrest report.

Shortly before noon, Trooper Korbyn Freeman tried to pull over a man later identified as Christopher Green, 29, of Little Rock on I-630, but Green fled.

The chase left I-630 and progressed on city streets, where Green's vehicle struck two other vehicles at the Kanis Road intersection.

The chase returned to I-630 near mile marker 5, where Freeman performed the precision immobilization technique, commonly known as a PIT maneuver, using his patrol vehicle to ram the back of Green's car and bring it to a halt.

Green was arrested and taken to Baptist Hospital for a medical evaluation, which is Arkansas State Police procedure after a PIT maneuver. He was then taken to the Pulaski County jail.

Green is charged with fleeing in a vehicle, a felony, and seven misdemeanors including drinking on the highway, reckless driving, failing to yield, speeding, drug possession, driving on a suspended license and failure to stop at a red light.