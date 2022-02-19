Fire destroys North Little Rock mobile home

A fire in a North Little Rock mobile home park late Saturday afternoon burned up one home and caused serious damage to another, but nobody was hurt, a North Little Rock Fire Department spokesman said.

North Little Rock Police arrived near 6998 E. Bethany Road just after 4:50 p.m. Saturday after a report of a fire, agency spokeswoman Sgt. Carmen Helton said. The park is located about 2 miles west-southwest of the Interstate 40/Interstate 440 interchange.

Firefighters said they found one mobile home engulfed. The fire was starting to spread to another mobile home as the crew worked to keep the fire from spreading farther, said Capt. Dustin Free, a spokesman for the North Little Rock Fire Department.

By about 5:15 p.m. Saturday, the fire had caused substantial damage to the other mobile home as well. Free said, however, that it seemed nobody in either home was injured by the blaze.