This letter was originally published 10 years ago today.

Honor Blacks' history

Our children need roots to remain grounded and attached to something. We all need to learn reverence and humility through the study of the sacrifices of others to achieve equality and freedom. History classes should teach all this, but for centuries, the role that Blacks and many other minorities played in shaping American society was left out of history books. Black History Month became one means of counteracting this problem.

Harvard University professor Henry Louis Gates has argued that Black History Month deserves to be celebrated, telling Newsweek, "these sorts of gestures are necessary to reclaim the past. Black History Month has been very effective in resurrecting the stories of our ancestors and in integrating those stories into our history. But we're not even on the horizon of the time to end Black History Month. When as many Americans are as familiar with Harriet Tubman as they are with Paul Revere, then we can talk about ending Black History Month."

If Black History Month is used as: 1. a platform to outline strategies to help the Black community continue advancing; 2. a moment to reflect on how far we have come as a nation and what challenges remain; 3. a factor that our children and our children's children will know that we, too, did our part to erase an unjust past and build a brighter future; and finally, 4. a means that we and they can add our and their own chapters full of progress and ambition, then there will continue to be a need for Black History Month.

SHIRLEY HARVELL

Forrest City