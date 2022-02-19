Follow live: Razorbacks lead Vols at half

Half - Arkansas 24, Tennessee 23

The Razorbacks survived the final eight-plus minutes without leading scorer JD Notae because of foul trouble.

Notae leads Arkansas with eight points and is the lone Razorback with more than four points. Jaylin Williams, Au'Diese Toney and Trey Wade each have four.

Williams is grabbing just about every defensive rebound available to him. He has 10 boards at the break and needs six points for his ninth double-double this season.

Williams took three charges, as well, pushing his season total to 40.

Stanley Umude, fresh off a 23-point night at Missouri earlier this week, has 2 points on 1 of 7 shooting, including 0 of 4 from deep.

The teams are a combined 15 of 58 from the floor and 5 of 19 from distance. Arkansas is 2 of 9 beyond the arc.

KK Robinson entered the game in the first half and played three minutes. He missed a long two-point jumper, and the Razorbacks were plus-2 with him on the floor.

Kennedy Chandler leads the Vols with 9 points on 4 of 9 shooting. He also has 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks and 1 steal.

Santiago Vescovi and Zakai Zeigler have five points each on a combined 2 of 10 shooting.

The Vols are scoring .697 points per possession so far, and Arkansas is at .706 PPP. The Razorbacks, per StatBroadcast, are 3 of 10 on layups today.

1:03, 1H - Arkansas 24, Tennessee 21

With JD Notae and Davonte Davis sidelined with two fouls and Chris Lykes not playing very well, Eric Musselman has called on KK Robinson for some big minutes.

Arkansas is on a 6-0 run over the last 1:47. Jaylin Williams, who took charge No. 39 moments ago, added a tough layup after taking his man off the bounce. Grown-man move.

Trey Wade and Au'Diese Toney added free throws around the Williams bucket.

Tennessee calls for time and will have possession after the break.

3:30, 1H - Tennessee 19, Arkansas 18

During the last media timeout, the Razorbacks brought out all of their Pro Hogs on the floor, and Bobby Portis was carrying the NBA championship trophy like a small child. Neat moment for him.

Arkansas is 1 of its last 7 shooting, and Tennessee is 1 of its last 8. Neither team is setting the world on fire. Feels like there's been more airballs than buckets of late.

Jaylin Williams is taking advantage of that, at least on the defensive end. He has nine rebounds as we hit the final media break of the half.

Still, no Arkansas player has more than two points aside from JD Notae.

7:53, 1H - Arkansas 16, Tennessee 15

Big development in this game is JD Notae is sitting with foul trouble again.

Chris Lykes over-dribbled on a possession late in the shot clock and Notae attempted to run down a Vols guard, but fouled him before he got to the rim. Lykes has to be sharper down the stretch of this half.

Notae is the lone Razorback with more than two points today.

11:11, 1H - Arkansas 14, Tennessee 10

Couple of nice buckets from the Razorbacks in the pick-and-roll game to get the offense jumpstarted.

JD Notae found Jaylin Williams for a layup, then Notae drove and pulled up for a short midrange jumper. Stanley Umude later added a layup, then Notae just knocked down his second three from the right wing.

Arkansas is 5 of 17 shooting and Tennessee is 3 of 11. Davonte Davis and Chris Lykes have done solid jobs on the Vols' talented guards so far.

Au'Diese Toney continues to struggle. After contesting and tipping a Tennessee three, he got hit with an outlet pass from Williams but blew the open-court layup.

Notae has a team-high eight points. Kennedy Chandler and Zakai Zeigler have all of the Vols' points to this point.

Arkansas has scored five points off four Tennessee turnovers.

15:03, 1H - Tennessee 8, Arkansas 5

JD Notae opened the game with a stepback three from the right wing. Since then, offense has been tough to come by for the Razorbacks.

Au'Diese Toney has Arkansas' only other points at the free throw line.

Stanley Umude, who hit six threes on Tuesday at Missouri, is 0 of 2 from deep on a couple of really good looks. The Razorbacks need his offense today.

All of Tennessee's points have come from its backcourt pair of Zakai Zeigler and Kennedy Chandler. Zeigler hit a three from the left wing just before the first media timeout.

Arkansas is 1 of 9 from the floor so far, and the Vols are 3 of 7.

Pregame

Arkansas’ starting lineup: JD Notae, Au’Diese Toney, Stanley Umude, Trey Wade and Jaylin Williams.

The Razorbacks have won 10 of their last 11 games entering today’s game, which is the first AP Top 25 matchup in Bud Walton Arena since last February against Alabama. Arkansas is 20-6 overall and 9-4 in the SEC.

The Razorbacks rank 18th in defensive efficiency nationally and No. 1 in SEC games at 90.5 points allowed per 100 possessions. Arkansas has the second-best field goal percentage against on both two-point and three-point attempts.

Umude is coming off a 23-point night at Missouri on Tuesday. He is shooting 50% from three in the last six games. Umude is, though, averaging just seven points in the last two home games.

Williams has scored in double figures in 12 straight games and has a double-double in eight of those games. His four assists against the Tigers this week were his most since he had six in the SEC opener at Mississippi State.

Toney has been largely a non-factor for Arkansas the last two games offensively. He played just six minutes at Missouri. A bounce-back effort could come in handy today against a physical Tennessee front line.

Tennessee’s starters: Kennedy Chandler, Santiago Vescovi, Josiah-Jordan James, Uros Plavsic and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield.

Tennessee was a 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament selection committee's bracket reveal today, meaning if the postseason began this weekend that is the seed it would be handed. The Vols are considered the No. 11 overall team in the field.

Tennessee has won five consecutive games, including a victory over No. 4 Kentucky earlier this week in Knoxville. It is 19-6 overall and 10-3 in the league, so this game has SEC Tournament seeding implications.

For the season, the Vols have the No. 4 defensive efficiency rating in the country, according to KenPom data. They also own the No. 3 steal percentage at 14.1% and No. 7 turnover rate (24.5%).

Vescovi leads the team in scoring in SEC games at 15.1 points and has hit 44 of 96 three-point looks. Chandler is second at 13.1 points per game, and Zakai Zeigler (10.4) and James (10.0) round out the top four.

James averages a team-high 5.6 rebounds in the league, and Chandler has 59 assists. Chandler and Zeigler have 30 and 33 steals between them, respectively.

John Fulkerson, who has loads of college experience having played a school-record 155 games, averages 6.6 points and 3.8 rebounds against conference opponents.