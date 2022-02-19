Friendly Bookstore in Rogers set to move

ROGERS -- The Friendly Bookstore is moving.

"We are excited to announce our move to larger quarters in downtown Rogers," said Melanie Botts, bookstore manager.

The organization has leased property at 1114 W. Poplar Place. Located three blocks west of South Eighth Street, the building once housed a pediatric clinic, and has most recently been home to Palmer Violin, according to a news release.

The Friendly Bookstore is a project of Friends of the Rogers Public Library. Proceeds from the sales of used books support the library and its programs, according to its Facebook page.

"We will more than double our space, giving us more opportunity to raise money to support the library and its programs," Botts said.

The volunteer-operated store will expand offerings, and Botts hopes to host more activities, working in conjunction with the library and other community organizations, she said.

The move will require changes in operations, according to the release.

The final day of business at the current location, 401 N. Second St., is March 1. Donations cannot be accepted at either location after Monday. There will be a store-wide half-price sale Feb. 25-26 and March 1. The sale does not include collectibles, requests or bagged books. The bookstore won't be filling requests while closed, the release states.

The reopening date will be announced on the website friendlybookstore.org and on the store's Facebook and Instagram pages.

"We hope to reopen in late March," Botts said. "It's an exciting time for our volunteers, and we look forward to sharing it with our customers just as soon as possible."

Over 20-plus years of operations, the all-volunteer bookstore has given hundreds of thousands of dollars to the library. The money has paid for the summer reading program, computers and furnishings and services like Tutor.com, according to the release.