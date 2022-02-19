DEAR HELOISE: Plastic pollution is a huge problem for wildlife, not only because animals can become entangled in it or ingest it, but also because it degrades into smaller and smaller pieces. These micro-plastics are found everywhere, from the deepest part of our oceans to our atmosphere. And they cause physiological problems in animals. Please encourage your readers to do their part to try to reduce their use of single-use plastics, including plastic grocery bags. Using reusable bags for shopping helps prevent plastic waste. Thank you so much!

-- Julie M. in Colorado

DEAR READER: Thank you for sending this info so we can help do our part.

DEAR HELOISE: The hint that was printed recently regarding putting unwanted breakfast cereal out in the yard for birds was not good info. Birds will fill up on this food, and they won't have room for the food that they naturally eat. Birds should not eat foods designed for humans. Nobody should feed bread to ducks. You can easily find accurate scientific information about this online. I have always enjoyed your column.

-- Theresa, E., via email

DEAR HELOISE: My husband had heart surgery and has other health issues. He now takes many pills a day (some over the counter, some prescription) and sees multiple doctors. I typed a list of his daily pills and dosage amounts on a small piece of paper with the date it was updated.

On the reverse side of that paper, I printed the names and phone numbers of his doctors.

Then we laminated two sets: one for my purse, one for his wallet. I also shared the info with my grown children. It sure makes checking in at the doctors office, pharmacy or ER much easier.

-- Mary, Little Rock

DEAR READER: This is so important to have. You and your children can input this info into your smartphones for easy access, too.

DEAR HELOISE: I read your advice about not responding "yes" to solicitors who ask, "Can you hear me?" I respond, "This is (my first name)," rather than answer with the usual "hello." Once I realize the call is spam, I hang up and block the number. Also, robocalls are activated by the word "hello," thus there is no response when I answer the phone, "This is Vicki." I also block those numbers.

-- Vicki Valdez, via email

DEAR HELOISE: Have you ever noticed that when you wash your hands, you turn on the water, lather up and keep rubbing and wash your hands WITHOUT using the water until you're ready to rinse? You then rinse and turn off the water! Most of the water was not used and went down the drain. You can save gallons of water a week by getting your hands wet, then turning off the water while you lather, and then back on when rinsing.

-- George U., via email

