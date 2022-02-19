High school wrestling results

Boys wrestling state tournament

Friday's opening day team totals from the boys wrestling state tournament at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock:

CLASS 6A

1. Rogers Heritage;95

2. Cabot;75.5

3. Bentonville;74

4. Bentonville West;66.5

5. Springdale Har-Ber;65.5

7. Fort Smith Northside;58

(tie) Little Rock Central;58

9. Fayetteville;53.5

10. Springdale;48

11. North Little Rock;41

12. Little Rock Catholic;37

13. Conway;31

14. Bryant;15

15. Fort Smith Southside, Little Rock Southwest;3

CLASS 5A

1. Searcy; 87

2. Mountain Home; 80

3. Lake Hamilton;79.5

4. Van Buren;76

5. Greenwood;70

6. Sylvan Hills;61.5

7. Russellville;58

8. Hot Springs Lakeside;55

9. Jonesboro;40

10. Beebe;38.5

11. Sheridan;29

12. Benton;19

13. Greenbrier;17

14. El Dorado;16

15. Hot Springs;15

16. Little Rock Christian;12

17. Little Rock Hall;11

18. Batesville;9

19. Maumelle;4

CLASS 1A-4A

1. Arkadelphia;78

2. Shiloh Christian;73

3. Pottsville;66

4. Berryville;63

(tie) Gravette;63

6. Pulaski Academy;62

7. Bauxite;58

8. Southside Batesville;56.5

9. Subiaco Academy;55

10. Gentry;50

11. Valley View;34

12. Mountain View;24

13. Glen Rose;21

14. Ashdown;20

15. Perryville;16

16. Espiscopal Collegiate;13

(tie) Maumelle Charter;13

18. Central Arkansas Christian;7

19. Acorn;4

20. Arkansas School for the Blind, Cedar Ridge; 0