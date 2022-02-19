High school wrestling results

Boys wrestling state tournament
Friday's opening day team totals from the boys wrestling state tournament at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock:
CLASS 6A
1. Rogers Heritage;95
2. Cabot;75.5
3. Bentonville;74
4. Bentonville West;66.5
5. Springdale Har-Ber;65.5
7. Fort Smith Northside;58
(tie) Little Rock Central;58
9. Fayetteville;53.5
10. Springdale;48
11. North Little Rock;41
12. Little Rock Catholic;37
13. Conway;31
14. Bryant;15
15. Fort Smith Southside, Little Rock Southwest;3
CLASS 5A
1. Searcy; 87
2. Mountain Home; 80
3. Lake Hamilton;79.5
4. Van Buren;76
5. Greenwood;70
6. Sylvan Hills;61.5
7. Russellville;58
8. Hot Springs Lakeside;55
9. Jonesboro;40
10. Beebe;38.5
11. Sheridan;29
12. Benton;19
13. Greenbrier;17
14. El Dorado;16
15. Hot Springs;15
16. Little Rock Christian;12
17. Little Rock Hall;11
18. Batesville;9
19. Maumelle;4
CLASS 1A-4A
1. Arkadelphia;78
2. Shiloh Christian;73
3. Pottsville;66
4. Berryville;63
(tie) Gravette;63
6. Pulaski Academy;62
7. Bauxite;58
8. Southside Batesville;56.5
9. Subiaco Academy;55
10. Gentry;50
11. Valley View;34
12. Mountain View;24
13. Glen Rose;21
14. Ashdown;20
15. Perryville;16
16. Espiscopal Collegiate;13
(tie) Maumelle Charter;13
18. Central Arkansas Christian;7
19. Acorn;4
20. Arkansas School for the Blind, Cedar Ridge; 0