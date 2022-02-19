Hutchinson seeking another term on Springdale School Board

SPRINGDALE -- Randy Hutchinson said he is seeking another five-year term on the School Board.

Hutchinson represents Zone 4 on the board. It's the only one of the board's seven seats up for election this year. The nonpartisan election will be May 24.

Hutchinson, 53, was first elected to the board in 2007 but resigned one year later so his sister could pursue a teaching position with the School District. After she was hired, he was able to run again, and he returned to the board in 2009. He was reelected in 2012 and 2017.

He and his wife, Cynthia, have three adult children, all of whom went through the Springdale schools. Hutchinson himself is a Springdale High School graduate. He earned a bachelor's degree in business administration with an emphasis in marketing from the University of Arkansas.

Hutchinson is an agent for Shelter Insurance. He and his wife also run a photography business.

"I truly believe Springdale has the best school district in this state and the region," he said. "I have been a part of the district as a student, parent or board member for about 30 years. I find the work to be rewarding, but have several more things I would like to accomplish before calling it quits. So I am hopeful the patrons will allow me to serve another five-year term. I look forward to the opportunity to help all the kids and teachers in Springdale be the best they can be."

Hutchinson also serves on the Board of Directors of the Arkansas School Boards Association.

Springdale's Zone 4 covers a small section of the city bordered by Emma Avenue on the north, South Thompson Street to the west, Friendship Road on the east and Tyson Parkway on the south.

School board positions are unpaid in Arkansas.